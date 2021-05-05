Butt and Back Acne Have Met Their Match with This $15 ‘Magic’ Spray

I’ve been plagued by breakouts since my preteen years. But where most people get blemishes on their face, mine appear in other places, like my chest, back, and bum. Over the years, I’ve figured out to minimize it, like showering ASAP after workouts and using salicylic acid face wash as a body cleanser, but my breakouts weren't banished for good. I accepted that between-the-boob whiteheads were just part of life, especially during the summer. Luckily, other shoppers refused to settle and didn’t give up like me.