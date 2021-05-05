Butt and Back Acne Have Met Their Match with This $15 ‘Magic’ Spray
I’ve been plagued by breakouts since my preteen years. But where most people get blemishes on their face, mine appear in other places, like my chest, back, and bum. Over the years, I’ve figured out to minimize it, like showering ASAP after workouts and using salicylic acid face wash as a body cleanser, but my breakouts weren't banished for good. I accepted that between-the-boob whiteheads were just part of life, especially during the summer. Luckily, other shoppers refused to settle and didn’t give up like me.
They scoured for the best body acne products and found a “one of a kind” solution they’re deeming the “holy grail”: Versed Back-Up Plan Acne-Control Body Mist (Buy It, $15, versed.com). The spray-on treatment uses blemish-fighting ingredients like tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and witch hazel to treat existing acne and stop future breakouts. One 25-year-old reviewer says it got rid of 90 percent of their body acne, giving them the clearest skin in years. (Here's why you might be dealing with an acne flare-up.)
Even more impressive? You can use the treatment in hard-to-reach places (like your back or butt) without help. The pressurized bottle sprays mist like an aerosol and has a 360-degree nozzle that makes it possible to target specific areas — or give your entire body a quick spritz. Once applied, it dries within 60 seconds and won’t transfer to your clothes or bedding.
The vegan formula is gentle enough for daily use, and many reviewers wrote it didn’t dry out their skin despite zapping away pimples, ingrown hairs, and blackheads. Pro tip: It can also be applied to face coverings to reduce maskne. (Try these best drugstore acne products if you’re already dealing with face breakouts.)
“Nothing, even from the dermatologist, has worked on my shoulder breakouts like this has,” wrote one reviewer. “I saw improvement in three days, and after two weeks [of] use, my acne is almost completely cleared up. I can’t say enough about this product.”
Another agreed: “I have struggled with breakouts due to my sports bras for years. I saw this product and thought, what the heck? I am incredibly [glad] I made this purchase. The breakouts are now entirely gone. This spray is magic. I honestly can't believe how effective it is.”
One reviewer says the product is so good that it’s prone to selling out for months a time. They recommend stocking up — and I don’t have to be told twice. I’m ready to join the 91 percent of shoppers that recommend this body spray to others.
