If You Buy One Thing During a MDW Sale, It Should Be This ‘Miracle Serum’
After a year+ of sitting inside, rotating through a (now robust) collection of sweatpants, and paring down my skin-care routine to pretty much just pimple patches, I have a newfound urge to shop...a lot. See, I've never been much of a shopper but suddenly I can't help but click on every single "SALE" email in my inbox, but with so many options at such desirable discounts, I easily become overwhelmed and tell myself "I'll just buy this later after I read the reviews." And that is how I became a sucker for ratings.
That's also, more importantly, how I found the magical potion that is the Just Breathe Clarifying Serum from Versed (Buy It,
$20 $17, versed.com). Designed for when you're "skin is stressing you out and you just want it to chill" (so, pretty much always?), this non-toxic, cruelty-free serum squashes breakouts before they even become a reality. And it masters this impressive feat without, in one shopper's words, "overly drying" your skin — even if yours tends to be super sensitive. (Related: Could Your Sensitive Skin Actually Be Sensitized Skin?)
Boasting a customer rating of 4.7 stars, Just Breathe has been deemed "amazing," "perfect," and "life-changing," with one pleased purchaser going as far as to call it a "miracle serum." "I started randomly breaking out, and after trying a multitude of different products, decided to try this on a whim," the customer writes. "I swear I started seeing an improvement the next day. Now, about 3 weeks later, my skin is looking great, and this serum is my new favorite thing."
The secret to Just Breathe's success? Its powerful trio of willow bark extract, niacinamide, and zinc, all of which work together to calm inflammation, decongest pores, soothe redness, and keep future breakouts at bay. Just take it from another buyer who shares, "I've gone through 3-4 bottles of this stuff, and let me tell you, I will never be without it. My skin absolutely loves this gentle blend of niacinamide, zinc, and willow bark. I have rosacea, and it's one of the best products I've found for my redness yet! It also helps keep my breakouts under control." (Related: Shoppers Report Seeing 'Brighter, Firmer' Skin In Weeks with This $25 Serum)
Buy It: Versed Just Breathe Clarifying Serum,
$20 $17, versed.com
While the serum's results are, evidently, rave-worthy, the product also stands out for its 100 percent vegan ingredients. It also comes in recyclable packaging and, according to the brand's website. So you can feel a little bit better about running through bottle after bottle of this serum knowing that its environmental impact is minimal.
And need not forget about the price. Normally, the souped-up serum costs just $20, which many buyers agree is a "great" price. But right now it's even better: Just Breathe is currently on sale in honor of Versed's birthday. The limited deal allows you to snag up to 15 percent off all (!!) items sitewide until Sunday, including this "holy grail" serum, with the promo code BIRTHDAY15. So, learn from my mistakes and don't "buy it later" — buy it literally right now. Happy Memorial Day Weekend sale shopping!