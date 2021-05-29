The secret to Just Breathe's success? Its powerful trio of willow bark extract, niacinamide, and zinc, all of which work together to calm inflammation, decongest pores, soothe redness, and keep future breakouts at bay. Just take it from another buyer who shares, "I've gone through 3-4 bottles of this stuff, and let me tell you, I will never be without it. My skin absolutely loves this gentle blend of niacinamide, zinc, and willow bark. I have rosacea, and it's one of the best products I've found for my redness yet! It also helps keep my breakouts under control." (Related: Shoppers Report Seeing 'Brighter, Firmer' Skin In Weeks with This $25 Serum)