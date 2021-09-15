This 'Little Bottle of Magic' Plumps Skin, Lightens Scars, and Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines
Your skin-care routine can feel endless with all the products needed to target different skin concerns, such as retinol for wrinkles, ceramides for dryness, or salicylic acid for breakouts. In fact, counting all the steps in a standard beauty routine is enough to make any person consider skinimalism (aka the Marie Kondo approach to skin care). Luckily, there's one product that seems to actually do it all: the Versed Skin On the Rise Firming Serum (Buy It, $20, versedskin.com).
The multipurpose treatment plumps skin, fades discoloration, brightens dullness, strengthens the epidermis, neutralizes free radicals, and restores moisture. And that's not all: It gives an immediate lifting effect (à la Botox) by creating a skin-tightening film when dried. While it might seem like no serum can do it all — let alone a $20 one — there's a reason shoppers are seriously impressed by this formula. (BTW, the same brand is responsible for an amazing body acne spray.)
The product's laundry list of benefits comes from its potent trio of superhero ingredients: vitamin C, peptides, and resveratrol. Plumper skin and fewer dark spots result from the first ingredient on the lineup, which is delivered as sodium ascorbyl phosphate. The format is more stable than other vitamin C variations, like l-ascorbic acid, but works slightly slower for the same results. It's also less likely to irritate sensitive skin.
Buy It: Versed On the Rise Firming Serum, $20, versedskin.com
Peptides add to these skin-changing benefits by penetrating the top layer of skin to stimulate collagen production and prevent fine lines, according to a previous Shape interview with dermatologist Rhonda Klein, M.D., partner at Modern Dermatology of Connecticut. While peptides come in a few chain variations, the Versed Serum opts for damage-repairing palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and irritation-fighting palmitoyl tetrapeptide-7. (Pssst… peptides are also a pretty common ingredient for winning products in the 2021 Shape Beauty Awards.)
As if that wasn't enough, Versed rounded out the formula with resveratrol. Best known as an antioxidant in red wine, it neutralizes free radicals while also calming redness and hydrating dry patches. Plus, the anti-inflammatory addition is known for its ability to penetrate the skin and slow down the process of aging skin.
Altogether, these ingredients create the ultimate anti-aging serum that reviewers say is actually "life-changing." Whether shoppers call it a "little bottle of magic" they take everywhere or a holy grail that makes their skin "smooth as a baby's bottom," the many rave reviews show why beauty lovers keep coming back."
"Holy moly nothing has ever worked this well or quickly for me," wrote one reviewer. "I have used [it] 1-2 times a day for about a week and a half. My wrinkles have reduced, even on my forehead. A little goes a long way, and it dries in a few minutes."
Another added: "I have been using this product for a week, and I am already seeing less wrinkling and more beautiful smooth, healthy skin! I am so glad I found #versedskin and its beautiful, affordable skin-care line! I had been contemplating botox and now, with On The Rise, Botox is off the table! I will definitely be reordering and keeping myself plenty on hand!"
Add the $20 serum to your cart to discover the bounty of benefits yourself.