Your skin-care routine can feel endless with all the products needed to target different skin concerns, such as retinol for wrinkles, ceramides for dryness, or salicylic acid for breakouts. In fact, counting all the steps in a standard beauty routine is enough to make any person consider skinimalism (aka the Marie Kondo approach to skin care). Luckily, there's one product that seems to actually do it all: the Versed Skin On the Rise Firming Serum (Buy It, $20, versedskin.com).