Now that you're aware of vitamin C serums' benefits, you might be wondering how to choose from the boatload of options. There are a few key factors that might help you narrow it down. "The stability of the vitamin C is maintained by keeping the pH under 3.5," Dr. Ko-Lamm says (skin-care products sometimes detail their pH level in the product description). Also, "the term to look for in the active ingredients is ascorbic acid, specifically L-ascorbic acid, which is the chemically active [and most potent] form of vitamin C," she adds. Dr. Ko-Lamm also likes formulas that combine the ingredient with vitamin E and ferulic acid since research suggests vitamin C is more effective as part of an antioxidant combo.