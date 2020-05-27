Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You're likely familiar with vitamins A and C in skin care, but there's another great-for-your-complexion vitamin that doesn't always get quite as much play. An ingredient that's been used in dermatology for over 50 years, vitamin E flies somewhat under the radar, despite the fact that it's super common and delivers a slew of benefits to the skin.

If you take a look at any of the serums or moisturizers in your arsenal, vitamin E is most likely found in at least one or two of them. So, why exactly does it deserve some time in the skin-care spotlight? Ahead, dermatologists explain the benefits of vitamin E for skin, what you need to know about using it, and share some of their favorite product picks.

What Is Vitamin E?

Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin (more on what that means in a minute) that's not only abundant in many foods but is also naturally-occurring in your skin. But here's where things get a little tricky: vitamin E isn't just one singular thing. The term 'vitamin E' actually refers to eight different compounds, explains Morgan Rabach, M.D., co-founder of LM Medical in New York City and assistant professor of dermatology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Of these compounds, alpha-tocopherol is the most common, says Jeremy Fenton, M.D., a dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. It's also the most biologically active (read: effective) form of Vitamin E, and really the only one you need to think about as it pertains to skin care.

When it comes to reading ingredient labels and searching for vitamin E, look for 'alpha-tocopherol' or 'tocopherol' listed. (Tocopheryl acetate is also often used; this is a slightly less active, though more stable, version.) In the interest of keeping things simple, we'll just refer to it as vitamin E. (FYI vitamin E isn't the only important vitamin for your skin.)

The Benefits of Vitamin E for Skin

First on the list: antioxidant protection. "Vitamin E is a strong antioxidant, protecting the skin cells from damage by reducing the formation of free radicals that occur when skin is exposed to things such as UV light and pollution," explains Dr. Rabach. And that's a very good thing for both the health and appearance of your skin. Free radicals cause what's known as oxidative stress, and when your skin struggles to battle this stress and repair the damage it's causing, it can age faster and be more prone to developing skin cancer, notes Dr. Fenton. "Applied topically, antioxidants such as vitamin E can help reduce this damage and allow the skin to repair itself on the cellular level," he says. (More here: How to Protect Your Skin from Free Radical Damage)

But the benefits don't stop there. "Vitamin E also has some moisturizing and emollient-type benefits, meaning it helps maintain the seal on the outer layer of skin to keep moisture inside, and can also smooth out dry skin," says Dr. Rabach. (P.S. Here's the difference between moisturizing and hydrating skin-care products.)

And let's talk about vitamin E for scars, as there's a lot swirling on the Internet that says it can be helpful. But it turns out that's not quite the case. "It plays a role in the production of something called connective tissue growth factor," says Dr. Fenton. "Connective tissue growth factor is a protein involved in wound healing, but there's a lack of quality studies to show that topical vitamin E has a positive impact on wound healing." In fact, a study published in Dermatologic Surgery found that the topical application of vitamin E had no benefit to the cosmetic appearance of a scar after surgery, and could even be detrimental. That said, oral supplementation of vitamin E for this purpose shows more promise, though different studies also have conflicting results, adds Dr. Fenton. (Here's a guide to getting rid of scars.)

It's Good for Hair, Too.

You may have also heard that vitamin E is beneficial for hair. "There are some small studies that show that oral supplements containing vitamin E may help reduce hair loss and promote the growth of healthy hair. This is believed to be through its antioxidant properties," explains Dr. Fenton. (Keep reading: The Best Vitamins for Hair Growth)

In terms of using it topically, the biggest benefits you're going to get are from its moisturizing properties; it can be a good ingredient for dry hair and/or a dry scalp, says Dr. Rabach.

The Best Way to Use Vitamin E for Skin

TL; DR: It's worth incorporating vitamin E products into your skin-care routine mostly for its antioxidant and skin-protecting benefits. Since it is a fat-soluble vitamin (aka a vitamin that dissolves in fats or oils), looking for it in an oil or cream can help enhance penetration. (Related: Drew Barrymore Slathers $12 Vitamin E Oil All Over Her Face)

It's also a great idea to look for vitamin E in products where it's paired with other antioxidants, particularly vitamin C. The two make for an especially standout combination: "Both serve to reduce free radicals and oxidative stress, but each function slightly differently on a cellular level. Together, they can be synergistic and complementary," explains Dr. Fenton. Plus, vitamin E also enhances the stability of vitamin C, making it more effective, notes Dr. Rabach.

Ready to make vitamin E a part of your skin-care routine? Check out these eight standout products.

