The ceramides are found in skin-care products are typically derived from plants or made synthetically, according to Dr. Lortscher. Synthetic ceramides are created in a lab to mimic the molecular structure and function of the ceramides that occur naturally in your body, he says. Plant-derived ceramides, also called phytoceramides, are found in a variety of plants - e.g. spinach, soybeans, wheat, or potatoes, according to an article published in Skin Pharmacology and Physiology - and are similar in molecular structure to the ceramides that your body produces. No need to get too caught up with which version is in your products, though. "Both synthetic ceramides and phytoceramides are equally effective in skin care; one is not better than the other," says Dr. Lortscher.