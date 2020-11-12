Yes and no. If you work a wash day into your hair care routine (meaning, you still shampoo occasionally, whether that's once every few days, once a week, or once every month), then you can co-wash with your usual conditioner. However, if you're fed up with shampoo and never want detergents to touch your hair again, you're going to want something called a cleansing conditioner. Cleansing conditioners contain weak detergents that combat buildup to a lesser degree than traditional shampoos but more than your average conditioners, says Wilson. (Remember, standard conditioners contain surfactants, but not detergents.) Keep in mind that cleansing conditioners, while gentler than traditional shampoos, will strip your hair of its natural oils more than a regular conditioner will, so think of it more as Shampoo Lite, if you will, and not a conditioner replacement.