Whitney Port gave her hair a spring refresh and posted a selfie on Instagram to show off the results. Along with sharing what went into her new look — a gloss, face-framing highlights, and a blunt cut — Port detailed her current hair-care routine. (Related: Whitney Port's Cute Loungewear Set Is Perfect for Working from Home)
Overall, Port's routine is pretty low-maintenance, and it doesn't require any hot tools. She said she washes her hair "every three days or so" with Enjoy Professional Hair Care Sulfate-Free Luxury Shampoo (Buy It, $25, amazon.com) and Conditioner (Buy It, $27 amazon.com). Both products are intended for thick, coarse, or curly hair, and contain keratin to repair damage and strengthen hair.
Once out of the shower, Port said she towel-dries her hair and mists some It's a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product (Buy It, $38, ulta.com) onto her ends.
At that point, Port said she'll use any of several styling products that she switches up day-to-day. Sometimes she'll spray her roots with Oribe Volumista Mist for Volume (Buy It, $44, dermstore.com), a mist that's designed to swell each hair strand to create volume. Another of her go-to's is Playa Pure Dry Shampoo (Buy It, $24, sephora.com), an oil-absorbing spray with rose and sunflower extract. (Related: Whitney Port Uses This Best-Selling $4 Razor to Shave Her Face)
To bring out her natural waves, Port said she'll sometimes apply Ouai Wave Spray (Buy It, $26, sephora.com), other times she'll use R + Co Sail Soft Wave Spray (Buy It, $29, amazon.com). Both are designed to enhance wavy hair's natural texture while adding volume.
Once she's applied the products she's using that day, Port said she'll take a few extra steps to manipulate her hair so that it air-dries how she wants it to. First, she'll use her hands to scrunch the ends of her hair toward her head. (You can watch her technique in this previous IGTV post where she demonstrated the routine.) To tame her "golden arches" — those face-framing strands that can have a mind of their own — she'll clip them down with clips from For Every Muse or Harry Josh (Buy It, $18, dermstore.com) while her hair is drying. (Related: How to Air-Dry Your Hair So It Looks Good and Stays Healthy)
That concludes the full breakdown of Port's typical hair routine, which she emphasized is a "NO HOT TOOLS NECESSARY" situation. Port encouraged her followers to take a similar approach, writing, "Embrace your natural texture while we have nowhere to be." Not a bad idea.