Reviewers Say This $10 Hair Growth Oil Has Made Their Tresses "Grow Like Crazy"

Being someone with fine hair has made me envious of anyone with thick, bouncy, voluminous locks for, well, my entire life. My strands just never seem to grow fast enough or at all, due to a combination of genetics, hair styling habits (I won't give up my curler), and regularly dying my hair. Not to mention, with the extra stress from COVID, I've been shedding worse than my dog. And thanks to my thin hair, my top-knots always look puny, my ponytails limp, and my fishtail braids... just forget about it, because they don't exist.