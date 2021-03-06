Reviewers Say This $10 Hair Growth Oil Has Made Their Tresses "Grow Like Crazy"

Being someone with fine hair has made me envious of anyone with thick, bouncy, voluminous locks for, well, my entire life. My strands just never seem to grow fast enough or at all, due to a combination of genetics, hair styling habits (I won't give up my curler), and regularly dying my hair. Not to mention, with the extra stress from COVID, I've been shedding worse than my dog. And thanks to my thin hair, my top-knots always look puny, my ponytails limp, and my fishtail braids... just forget about it, because they don't exist.
If you're anything like me, you've probably taken your thinning-hair frustrations to good ol' Google, in hopes of discovering a miracle product that will boost the health of your hair — but let's be honest, will more importantly thicken up your mane and trigger growth. While many items promise longer locks, they don't always deliver. However, I recently stumbled upon an oil that reviewers promise will make tresses "grow like crazy." (Related: People Swear This Hair Growth Shampoo Is the Answer for Anyone with Thinning Hair)
The Wild Growth Hair Oil (Buy It, $10, amazon.com) has earned more than 8,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, and works to condition, soften, and detangle your strands, while reducing blow-dry time and encouraging hair to actually grow thicker and longer. Plus, it's safe for most sensitive scalps and even color-treated locks, since it's made of 100 percent natural ingredients.
The trick to growing your hair is scalp care. Having a healthy scalp is essential for hair follicle functioning, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The blend of natural oils in the Wild Growth Hair Oil soothes the scalp, while ingredients, such as pomegranate and acerola cherry, contain high levels of antioxidants that help reduce inflammation.
Emollients such as olive and coconut oil and cocoa butter coat the surface of the hair shaft to help detangle, strengthen, and minimize frizz. Because the hair oil helps minimize frizz, it may take less time to use your hairdryer to achieve a straight style, backing up the brand's claim that it reduces blow-dry time. (Related: These Vitamins for Hair Growth Will Give You the Rapunzel-Like Locks of Your Dreams)
Since the Wild Growth Hair Oil contains essential oils, Dr. Zeichner is cautious in recommending it to those with sensitive skin — but it's not a total dealbreaker. "Essential oils can react with sunlight and cause a chemical burn in some people, so I recommend using this product at night and washing your hair in the morning before going outdoors," he advises.
While Amazon shoppers love how this oil moisturizes, strengthens, and helps reduce shedding, they even praise it for making their fingernails longer. However, for me, it's the fact that it makes hair "grow like a weed."
One reviewer wrote: "I decided to give this hair product a try after reading all of the reviews. My main goal was to grow and strengthen my hair, I have been using this oil for a month and I can honestly say that I have noticed a great difference. Not only did my hair grow but it feels stronger, shinier, and it stopped falling out."
"I've been using this stuff off and on, but I did a big chop in December and my hair was noticeably longer after just two weeks," reported a customer with black, natural hair.
"This product is great for growing your hair!" raved another. "It has done wonders for my hair. The smell is a bit strong but it worth it, for the amount of growth that you receive. It has helped me in growing my hair, during this big chop growth journey."
So if you're looking to boost your hair and scalp health, while lessening your shedding and growing tresses longer, look no further than this hero hair-care product.