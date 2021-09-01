Shoppers Say This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helped Their Hair Quickly Grow Several Inches — and It's 55% Off
There's nothing quite so cringe-inducing as watching hair collect in a shower drain, especially because once a clump has departed your scalp, it's going to be months before your body makes up the volume. It's a sad tale, but one that's dulled by the advent of hair growth-encouraging hair products — and ahead of Labor Day weekend, one shopper-loved duo is over 50 percent off.
The Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner Set (Buy It, $16, was $35, amazon.com) from Wow Skin Science comes with over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, where reviewers at the end of their rope detail how the coconut milk-enriched formula revives their hair within days. "My hair was so dry and damaged, and I could tell the difference within one week of using all the products," writes one person. "After one go with the shampoo and conditioner, my hair came back to me. My ends look great! It's a fantastic little secret that needs to be shared."
Shoppers were equally amazed by how well it rebooted their hair regrowth: "My hair was very thin, short, and I had a balding spot on top of my scalp," writes a reviewer of the results they saw from the brand's shampoo, conditioner, and hair spray. "It's grown over five inches in less than three months (before, I would be lucky to gain five inches in a year!), and feels so much thicker. No more noticeably balding spot."
Buy It: Wow Skin Science Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner, $16, was $35, amazon.com
Along with the formula's namesake coconut milk, both products include softening panthenol, nettle leaf extract, almond oil, jojoba oil, and argan oil, so shoppers see "incredibly soft and shiny" hair reborn from dry, crispy locks. The conditioner ups the ante with hydrolyzed keratin for a strengthening boost, vitamin E, and castor oil, all of which "literally turn hair healthy after two washes," in the words of the person above.
Pakistani researchers have found that chemically damaged hair treated with keratin resulted in significantly thicker, stronger, and smoother hair, and dermatologist and hair restoration expert Dr. Michele Green tells Shape that vitamin E can "dramatically" change hair for the better. "Vitamin E stimulates capillary growth in your scalp, supports hair antioxidants, and even boosts hair's elasticity. This powerful ingredient is chock full of antioxidant properties that can help protect against hair loss by reducing oxidative stress and damage done by free radicals in the environment," she says. "This also gives new hair a healthy foundation to grow from."
Castor oil is just as potent for regrowth, since it's a natural source of omega-6 fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals that add shine and thickness while encouraging hair growth. Those fatty acids moisturize the scalp, and add another circulation-stimulating angle to improve growth. Per shoppers who once had hair falling out by the handful, the combination significantly reduces the issue. "I have been using it now for a couple of weeks and have noticed a huge difference," writes one person, and another says, "When combing my hair I didn't notice a lot of hair in my comb or my hands, which is usually/always the case as of late." (Related: Shoppers Say This $4 Heat Protectant Spray Is a 'Miracle In a Bottle' for Your Hair)
Even beauticians are impressed, with one writing, "I know a good shampoo and conditioner. These are very good, and I recommend them for anyone that has limp, dry, and brittle hair." A last person describes the effect on their "thinning, frizzy, and weak" hair, writing "I think that the Wow Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner are maybe the best hair products I've ever used. These products have been [a] savior."
Want to take the beautician-approved duo for a spin? Grab the pair before they revert to double the price.