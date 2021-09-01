Shoppers Say This Shampoo and Conditioner Set Helped Their Hair Quickly Grow Several Inches — and It's 55% Off

The Coconut Milk Shampoo and Conditioner Set (Buy It, $16, was $35, amazon.com) from Wow Skin Science comes with over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, where reviewers at the end of their rope detail how the coconut milk-enriched formula revives their hair within days. "My hair was so dry and damaged, and I could tell the difference within one week of using all the products," writes one person. "After one go with the shampoo and conditioner, my hair came back to me. My ends look great! It's a fantastic little secret that needs to be shared."