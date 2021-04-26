Now, I know what you're thinking: between her show-stopping ensemble, windswept beachy waves, and all-around contagious good vibes, you focused on her manicure? But hear me out. While you'll be hard-pressed to find a budget-friendly version of Zendaya's designer dress (never mind those Bulgari jewels), you can, in fact, score some parts of the actress' award-worthy look without breaking the bank. And it's all thanks to celebrity nail artist Chaun Peth, who called upon a $9 polish to paint Zendaya's nails. (Related: Exactly How to Get a Salon-Quality Manicure at Home)