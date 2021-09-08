I Own Drawers Full of Workout Gear, but I Always Reach for This $27 Pair of Leggings
For someone who isn't a fitness professional, I own a lot of leggings. And while most are comfy, I'm picky about the fit. They not only have to feel good, but they can't have a mind of their own and bunch up or roll when I'm moving. Ideally, I'd like them to look good going from the mat to a latte and pastry after (it's all about balance, no?). Fortunately, I found a pair that booted all of my others to the back of the workout clothes bin.
While I could wax poetic about how much I love my pair of 90 Degree by Reflex leggings (Buy It, from $27, amazon.com), the 17,000 five-star ratings speak for themselves. The material really knows how to move with your body and works on a wide range of body types, as reviewers have pointed out. The best part is, you aren't looking at a $100 investment for workout gear since these come in at under $30 per pair.
Buy It: 90 Degree By Reflex Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants, from $27, amazon.com
One of the most magical features these leggings possess is their "squat-proof" title — a name they definitely live up to. I mostly do mat work and low-impact exercises, and no matter how many lunges, squats, or weird little moves I do, they stay put. Even the occasional high-intensity dance class wasn't enough to perturb them. Hundreds of other shoppers swear that these won't leave you with creases and uncomfortable folds while you're working out, too.
"I have purchased so many workout leggings that claim to be squat-proof and roll down the second I lean forward and my mid-fluff moves around, but these bad boys are different," wrote a satisfied reviewer. "I wore them for the first time today (so they aren't even broken in) to do a barre workout, and although they did roll a little during some floor exercises where my torso was curled up, they stayed put the entire rest of the time — through squats, lunges, barre work, planks, push-ups, you name it." (Related: The Best Black Leggings, According to Reviews)
The best part? The leggings even have pockets, which have made them my instant go-to pants for practically everything I do, even outside of fitness. My phone, keys, and cards all slide into their deep, flat-lying material, meaning I don't have to bring a bag every time I head out for a walk or to run an errand.
It helps, too, that the leggings come in a ton of colors, so it's impossible to get bored of them. And their shades and fit have led to buyers mentioning that they're a perfect dupe for other fan-favorite brands. "I have tried every legging style from Lululemon and Athleta and this pair by 90 Degree beats all of them in every category at a quarter of the price — stretch, comfort, flattery, and the squat test," explained one shopper. Others mentioned that these beat out brands like Alo, GymShark, Fabletics, and Nike, too.
Why yes, the perfect workout legging does exist. And if you've yet to find yours, it's worth purchasing a pair or two of these for a closet staple that can handle squats, grocery runs, and, of course, everyday lounging.