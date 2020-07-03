If you're like everyone else in the world, chances are, Amazon has likely become your one-stop shop for everything from eco-friendly cleaning products and home gym equipment to hero skin-care products and sex toys. Even better, Amazon has become a fashion hub, offering everything you could possibly need for everyday life, including trendy athleisure, stylish staples, comfy shoes, and more. And now that warm weather has rolled in, if you're in the market for a new go-to swimsuit, Amazon—to no one's surprise—should be your first destination.

Whether you're on the hunt for a one-piece, two-piece, or tankini, the online retailer has you covered. It has styles that satisfy the current trends—such as animal print, tie-dye, off-the-shoulder, ruffles, and high-waisted retro silhouettes—without breaking the bank. Not to mention, it has swimwear options for every body type, including those with small and large busts, plus sizes, and maternity styles. You're bound to find one you love.

But, as you know, the thing about Amazon is that there are ~a lot~ of products, so it takes a good chunk of time to dig through and find the real gems. Save yourself the headache and scroll for a guide to the best swimsuits you can shop on Amazon—from cute options for the beach to athletic suits you can actually swim laps in. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)

Best-Selling Bikini: CUPSHE Braided Strap Lace-Up Bikini Set

It's no wonder this flattering pick is Amazon's best-selling bikini top. It has removable padded cups and a braided detail at the back that compliments the lace-up section on both sides of the high-waisted bottoms. Choose from sizes XS-XXL (which will fit up to a 40D) in either a striped pattern (offered in several colors) or go for the trendy leafy palm print. Reviewers love that it's cute and comfy without being expensive and that the bottoms are reversible (so you get two suits in one!).

Best Bandeau Bikini: OMKAGI Bandeau Bikini

You won't get any unwanted tan lines from bikini straps in this bandeau set, which comes in 28 fun colors and prints. The top comes with removable padding—in case you want a little extra coverage—and the bottoms have a sexy high cut. And according to Amazon customers, this suit looks good on literally everyone. One reviewer shared that she struggled with bikinis for years until she found this incredible suit.

Best Knot-Front Bikini: ZAFUL Scoop-Neck Knot Two-Piece Swimsuit

This two-piece bikini gives off sporty vibes, thanks to the tank-style knotted top and high-waisted, ruched bottom. While the set comes in an array of colors and patterns, the bold tie-dye is totally on-trend for this season. Shoppers love that it offers a little extra coverage and support and is perfect for water activities or playing beach volleyball.

Best Off-the-Shoulder Bikini: Tempt Me Ruffled Bikini Set

Stylish and flirty, this off-the-shoulder bikini set has a crop top adorned with a double layer of ruffles. It comes with removable padding, adjustable shoulder straps, and a high-waisted bottom with sexy cut-outs. One reviewer noted how great this swimsuit made her feel after giving birth to her baby, and another buyer who owns four sets raved that she'll "never buy a different line of swimsuits ever again."

Best Padded Push-Up Bikini: RUUHEE Padded Push-Up Bikini Set

If you like more support when it comes to your bikini top, this should be your go-to. The padded, push-up top accentuates your curves and comes with adjustable shoulder straps, so you can find your perfect fit. The Brazilian-style bottoms are super minimal and boast a cheeky cut. Pick from 22 adorable solids and prints, including this chic snakeskin option. Shoppers noted that the padding in the top isn't too noticeable (it just gives you a nice lift), and one reviewer said the bottoms are stretchy enough for those with bigger booties.

Best Tankini: SouqFone Two-Piece Flounce Top Bikini Set

Best Athletic One-Piece: Baleaf Athletic Training One-Piece Swimsuit

Made with a four-way stretch, chlorine-resistant fabric, this athletic one-piece is ideal for laps in the pool and water aerobics classes. The stretchy fabric allows you to move freely in the water, while adjustable straps and a fully-lined, built-in shelf bra (which is removable) offer support and a custom fit. A reviewer, who says she's a swim instructor, has become a convert to this one-piece, even after being loyal to classic swim brands, such as Speedo and TYR, over the years.

Best Bikini for Small Boobs: Shekini Halter Bandage Bikini Top

The criss-cross design on this halter bikini top is perfect for those with smaller boobs, since it has adjustable straps and removable padded cups so you can customize the fit. Just keep in mind that the bikini bottoms are sold separately. One shopper shared: "I am small busted and the top is super flattering...I want to order one in every single color now!!"

Best One-Piece for Small Boobs: CUPSHE Falbala One-Piece Swimsuit

A sweet and feminine one-piece, the ruffles give the illusion of fullness, if that's what you're after. The open back has criss-cross straps and the high cut leg shows off a little more skin. And while it's great for small-chested women, this swimsuit is also available up to a size XXL or 40D—and, truly, everyone looks great in a ruffle. Customers with small boobs love that it makes them look amazing, abut one buyer agreed that "it would look good on any body type."

Best Bikini for Large Busts: Adisputent Flounce Racerback Bikini

An incredible find for large busts, this ruffled, flounce top has removable padded cups to enhance your shape and offer support, plus an adjustable racerback for a perfect fit. The high-waisted, ruched bikini bottoms have a trendy retro vibe. The best news: Prices for this swim set start at under $10. Not only is it great for those with large boobs, but one reviewer claims is super easy to breastfeed in.

Best One-Piece for Large Busts: Tempt Me One-Piece Swimsuit

With over 3,000 five-star reviews and an impressive 4.5-star rating, this supportive one-piece boasts a push-up bra, comfy ruched design, and a high neckline with a hook closure that prevents spillage. Plus, the mesh panel on the chest makes this a sexy and elegant number, regardless of which color or size you buy it in. Shoppers say it "fits like a glove," with one customer crediting it to making her "feel sexy without looking like a fool."

Best Plus-Size Bikini: Angerella Vintage High Waisted Bikini Set

This high-waisted, vintage-looking swimsuit set is ideal for anyone who prefers a little extra coverage for their butt and stomach. The top also has an underwire for additional support and adjustable straps for a personalized fit. It's available in sizes S-5XL (up to a size 18) and in 36 different colorways. One reviewer wrote: "Not only is this bathing suit cute, [but also] it's a perfect fit! It's very hard for me to find a suit that fits my body type. I am plus size, with a large chest large hips and a smaller waist. It’s very flattering and I’ve gotten a ton of compliments."

Best Maternity Swimsuit: Dokotoo Double Up Tankini Top Set

