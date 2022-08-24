Apparel and Gear Fashion Amazon These 5 Fall-Ready Lounge Sets Are Up to 40% Off On Amazon Shop the seasonal trend before the weather gets chilly. By Chloe Irving Chloe Irving Instagram Chloe Irving is a lead commerce writer for Shape with two years of experience covering fitness, wellness, and beauty. After joining Dotdash Meredith in 2021, she became a shopping writer for both Shape and InStyle.Since graduating from Brown University where she was a student-athlete, Chloe became an avid runner, powerlifter, yogi, and triathlete. Today, she's passionate about informing readers about injury prevention products and fitness gear. She spends her free time obsessing over the newest skin-care trends and hair products. Shape's editorial guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon During the summer, I'm all about experimenting with style — but the moment it's fall, I'm a 24/7 loungewear girlie. Who doesn't love the feeling of waking up on a chilly morning and pulling on a cozy sweatshirt and bottoms? Thankfully, the matching-set era we live in has ushered in an incredibly cute (and socially acceptable) version of a classic sweatsuit: the lounge set. From full-length fleece to knit shorts, lounge sets come in dozens of colors and styles that are perfect for the chilly season ahead (even if you plan on spending it inside by the heater). There are so many trendy options currently on sale on Amazon for as much as 40 percent off. Below are five discounted picks you need to check out. Zesica Long Sleeve Jogger Set, $42 (was $55) Merokeety Oversized Batwing Set, from $29 (was $50) Iris & Lilly Cotton Loungewear Set, from $13 (was $24) VamJump Three-Piece Lounge Set, $39 with coupon (was $49) SZRY Two-Piece Knit Set, $18 with coupon (was $29) Zesica Long Sleeve Jogger Set Amazon This matching jogger duo features everything that's great about lounge sets: It's casual but cute, extra soft, and makes casual outfit planning a no-brainer. One shopper called it "so flattering" and raved that it keeps them comfy without looking sloppy. Buy It: $42 (was $55), amazon.com Merokeety Oversized Batwing Set Amazon "The quality is amazing," raved one shopper, adding that this shorts set is "perfect for lounging or layering in the fall and winter." Thick material helps wearers stay warm in the cool autumn breeze while batwing sleeves add a trendy touch. Buy It: $29 (was $50), amazon.com Iris & Lilly Cotton Loungewear Set Amazon This lightweight, long sleeve cotton set may look like a pair of PJs at first glance, but pair it with a jacket and sneakers and you have a complete off-duty look. Plus, it comes in six fall-ready colors like red, dusty lilac, and charcoal. Buy It: from $13 (was $25), amazon.com VamJump Three Piece Lounge Set Amazon Made from stretchy, fuzzy fleece, this three-piece lounge set features flared bottoms, a cropped tank, and a long flowy cardigan. Best of all, it's discounted by 20 percent with a coupon, and shoppers are buying multiple. Buy It: $39 with coupon (was $49), amazon.com SYZRI Two-Piece Knit Set Amazon Early fall weather can be unpredictable, and pairing shorts with long sleeves is often the best move. This knit shorts-and-sweater set is soft enough to lounge and even sleep in — but can still look put together enough to wear outside of the house. Buy It: $18 with coupon (was $29), amazon.com Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit