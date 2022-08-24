These 5 Fall-Ready Lounge Sets Are Up to 40% Off On Amazon

Shop the seasonal trend before the weather gets chilly.

By
Chloe Irving
chloe irving
Chloe Irving
Published on August 24, 2022

Amazon-Lounge-Sets
Photo: Amazon

During the summer, I'm all about experimenting with style — but the moment it's fall, I'm a 24/7 loungewear girlie. Who doesn't love the feeling of waking up on a chilly morning and pulling on a cozy sweatshirt and bottoms? Thankfully, the matching-set era we live in has ushered in an incredibly cute (and socially acceptable) version of a classic sweatsuit: the lounge set.

From full-length fleece to knit shorts, lounge sets come in dozens of colors and styles that are perfect for the chilly season ahead (even if you plan on spending it inside by the heater). There are so many trendy options currently on sale on Amazon for as much as 40 percent off. Below are five discounted picks you need to check out.

Zesica Long Sleeve Jogger Set

Amazon Lounge Sets
Amazon

This matching jogger duo features everything that's great about lounge sets: It's casual but cute, extra soft, and makes casual outfit planning a no-brainer. One shopper called it "so flattering" and raved that it keeps them comfy without looking sloppy.

Buy It: $42 (was $55), amazon.com

Merokeety Oversized Batwing Set

Amazon Lounge Sets
Amazon

"The quality is amazing," raved one shopper, adding that this shorts set is "perfect for lounging or layering in the fall and winter." Thick material helps wearers stay warm in the cool autumn breeze while batwing sleeves add a trendy touch.

Buy It: $29 (was $50), amazon.com

Iris & Lilly Cotton Loungewear Set

Amazon Lounge Sets
Amazon

This lightweight, long sleeve cotton set may look like a pair of PJs at first glance, but pair it with a jacket and sneakers and you have a complete off-duty look. Plus, it comes in six fall-ready colors like red, dusty lilac, and charcoal.

Buy It: from $13 (was $25), amazon.com

VamJump Three Piece Lounge Set

Amazon Lounge Sets
Amazon

Made from stretchy, fuzzy fleece, this three-piece lounge set features flared bottoms, a cropped tank, and a long flowy cardigan. Best of all, it's discounted by 20 percent with a coupon, and shoppers are buying multiple.

Buy It: $39 with coupon (was $49), amazon.com

SYZRI Two-Piece Knit Set

Amazon Lounge Sets
Amazon

Early fall weather can be unpredictable, and pairing shorts with long sleeves is often the best move. This knit shorts-and-sweater set is soft enough to lounge and even sleep in — but can still look put together enough to wear outside of the house.

Buy It: $18 with coupon (was $29), amazon.com

