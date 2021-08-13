The Best Beach Bags to Carry All Your Summer Stuff
While a day at the beach can be just the thing you need to relax and unwind, sometimes getting to the point where you are sitting in the sand can feel like an epic journey. From the weather to the traffic, let alone the gear (beach umbrellas, beach towels, and beach chairs just skim the surface of the must-haves) spending a day in the sun can rarely be executed as a spur-of-the-moment plan. One thing that can help make your trip a bit easier? The perfect beach bag.
When thinking about which is the best beach bag for you, consider the size and what you typically bring alone to the beach — or what you'd like to, but never felt like you could. Do you need a really large beach bag to carry your insulated water bottle, hardcover book, and multiple pairs of sunglasses?
Also, think about the ideal fabric for your beach bag. For example, a waterproof beach bag could be really useful for a family who loves to sit near the water's edge.
If you plan on taking your beach bag on long-distance vacations, look at the bag's packability and durability. Do you need a hard-case style or would a fun straw beach bag do the trick?
Luckily, the options for the best beach bag to suit your needs and style are plentiful. Each of the picks below is both fashionable and practical because, remember, a bag is just a vessel to hold and carry stuff, after all.
The Best Beach Bags to Carry All Your Vacation Essentials
Kassatex Azie Beach Bag
The different shape of this beach bag makes it really fun. While you might miss a top zip, the open-top on this straw beach bag will allow you to fit more in it. Two-toned for a different look, yet the neutral and navy color combo keeps it versatile to match any of your beach looks. When this isn't in your hand heading to the sand, you can even keep this on display and fill it with towels or sandals (like these ultra-comfy slides) for a decorative home storage solution.
Yeti Camino Tote
Moms and dads looking for a super functional carryall tote for their family might find this to be the perfect solution. A big opening helps keep your items handy, while a molded bottom provides a sturdy base for this waterproof beach bag to sit upright. A thick shell is resilient and won't puncture, fray, or become holey. Loops across the front are a great way to attach carabiners to perhaps hang your keys. One note, this isn't a Yeti cooler bag (Buy It, $499, amazon.com), but the brand does make them if you are looking for an insulated option. (Related: The Best Coolers for Every Outdoor Adventure)
One commenter shared: "A little on the pricey side, but that is expected from Yeti. But for me, it has been worth every penny! Very sturdy holds everything to and from the beach or boat. Washes down with hose easily. Been a year and still feels brand new."
Naghedi Tangier Tote
A stylish bach bag tote is a perfect option to accompany your glam resort look — even if you're just in your backyard. Made from terylene, a lightweight fiber, the criss-cross woven construction delivers a durable yet luxe, trendy look. A small internal pouch will be great to store and carry your phone and credit cards to grab lunch or run to the bathroom. It's open top allows for easy access to whatever you need.
Solid & Striped Rue de Verneuil Tote
The perfect beach bag tote slash purse — this option from Solid & Striped holds your essentials but won't weigh you down. It's cotton fabric is lightweight and easy to treat if you accidentally spill your Aperol spritz on it. The stylish color-block vibes are preppy and chic and go well with any swimsuit. Take this best beach bag on your next vacation since it's easy to pack and folds flat. (PSA: You'll definitely want to add these secluded destinations to your travel itinerary.)
Poppy Sage Maisy Tote
Handmade in Bali by artisans, this best beach bag tote is truly unique since no two are alike. Constructed by weaving together recycled plastic, this large beach bag is strong and sturdy, so you'll never have to edit down items you want to take along for the ride. The durability also makes it ideal for a trip to the farmer's market or even grocery store hauls. (When you hit up the store, make sure you stash this healthy grocery list in the bag's pocket.)
Parker Clay Rincon Tote
For a sophisticated option, choose this white and brown strap beach bag tote. Premium full-grain leather and strong canvas combine for a bag that's classic and completely versatile. Interior zipper pockets will keep anything safe if you don't want it to get sandy.
"Love this bag!!" raved one review. "Roomy and just the right size, comfortable to carry and convenient straps for carrying a hat, jacket, blanket, etc. I also appreciate and secure the inner zip pocket. I love the look!"
EROUGE Natural Chic Straw Bag
A straw beach bag dangling from your wrist is always a chic summer or resort-wear look. This style with circular straps is handmade from natural straw and comes in a wide range of neutral colors. While this straw bag will accompany you on every beach trip, it'sll likely also become your everyday summer bag for work, weekend errands, or brunch.
One reviewer commented: "Perfect size for the beach or pool if you like to pack lightly and look fashionable. I was able to fit my bag of sunscreens (4-5 bottles), a big iPhone, a big wallet, and a small bottle of water. There was still room for other things but not for a towel. I used this bag for our recent trip to Mexico, and it was so versatile. Good for the beach/pool and also for night outings. Can't go wrong with it!" (You can't go wrong with stocking your bag with these editor-approved sunscreens.)
BTB LOS ANGELES Be Mine Straw Tote
Check out the heart design on this large beach bag for a whimsical and playful option. Oversized yet lightweight, the straw beach bad has the winning combination when it comes to summer gear. The beach bag tote has a flat bottom, which folds nicely, making it an easy addition to your suitcase for any upcoming plane travel. The interior is lined and has a pocket to help you stay organized. Shoulder straps are long enough for you to wear on the crook of your arm or shoulder.
"I like my beach/pool bags to coordinate with my swimsuits," wrote one shopper. "I ordered this tote in natural/black to go with my black/white bikini, red bikini, and purple bikini. I really like hearts and design. I was worried the bag would not be large enough, [but] it's a perfect size. It holds a lot of stuff including two large beach towels easily. It is very thick and well made. It seems like it will be very durable and last over time. It is lightweight and super cute."
Waterproof Canvas Beach Bag
Blue and white stripes and a braided hemp rope handle create a quintessential nautical look ready for the sea. Four interior pockets will help keep all your belongings organized and easy to grab at any moment. Constructed from a waterproof and sand proof fabric, this large beach bag can withstand any elements that you might encounter and keep your items protected. The material also makes this waterproof beach bag easy to clean and keep in excellent condition for your next trip. (Related: 10 Best Beach Chairs to Bring On Every Trip)
"Cute and spacious," said one five-star review. "Getting my kiddos' stuff together for a day at the pool can be exhausting, but I love that I can fit it all in this huge beach bag! It has so much space and measures L 21" x H 18" x W 6"s. There are pockets on the side and pocketed areas inside for smaller items, but it's mostly a large open bag. I like the water-resistant material that dries quickly. It's so pretty too, and I love the look of the soft rope handles. Overall, this is a cute and functional bag perfect for a day at the beach, pool, or park!"
Kelly Wynne Clear Beach Tote
Never search for your sunscreen or cellphone again in this stylish clear beach bag. Water-resistant fabric makes this an ideal bag for lounging oceanside or poolside. The beach bag tote includes a pouch made with the same material yet opaque, so you can store more discrete items that maybe you don't want to reveal to the entire beach. Green woven straps will keep the carrying time comfortable when moving from the sand to the pool and back.
"This has been my favorite purchase of the year," stated one review. "It's the cutest beach bag I've ever seen, and I always get a million compliments. I've used it on the lake, for the pool and beach trips — since everything we're doing is outdoors these days, it's been the best bag to accompany my outings. Highly recommend! I might even get another color!"
Business & Pleasure Cooler Tote
Food and drinks are essential for any beach trip, and while your backyard cooler is superb, it sometimes is cumbersome to lug around. A soft cooler beach bag is just what you need to bring a sandwich, fruit, water, and spiked seltzer with you on a sunny beach day. This striped style is large enough to hold everything you need to keep chilled and still have room for your book and towel, too. There is also a front pocket to stash things you like to have nearby, such as your cell phone or sunscreen.
One reviewer shared, "Ok so the beach cooler is super cute for beach picnics and can hold a lot but it is not bulky. Today was like the fifth time I've used it. I packed chips and guac, watermelon, a little baguette sandwich, and a Juneshine plus a thin ice pack. There was some room left to spare. It's definitely bigger than a lunch bag, but it is not like a large cooler bag, so it was easy to walk with over my shoulder. It kept everything cold. Definitely made the beach feel a bit more like a vacation."
Hat Attack Large Tuscan Tote
This raffia-striped beach bag tote screams, "Bring me on vacation!" The natural fiber, combined with the leather handles, creates a strong bag that can fit everything you need and more. Short handles are easy to carry and help reduce the number of items you throw over your shoulders. The straw pom pom and shell accessory on the strap really whisk you away to island time.