Yeti Camino Tote

Moms and dads looking for a super functional carryall tote for their family might find this to be the perfect solution. A big opening helps keep your items handy, while a molded bottom provides a sturdy base for this waterproof beach bag to sit upright. A thick shell is resilient and won't puncture, fray, or become holey. Loops across the front are a great way to attach carabiners to perhaps hang your keys. One note, this isn't a Yeti cooler bag (Buy It, $499, amazon.com), but the brand does make them if you are looking for an insulated option. (Related: The Best Coolers for Every Outdoor Adventure)

One commenter shared: "A little on the pricey side, but that is expected from Yeti. But for me, it has been worth every penny! Very sturdy holds everything to and from the beach or boat. Washes down with hose easily. Been a year and still feels brand new."