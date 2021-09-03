Best Flip-Flop Beach Shoes for Women: Old Navy Flip Flops

It's a no-brainer that Old Navy flip-flops are a go-to affordable, best beach shoes. They're lightweight and come in a ton of different colors. These best beach shoes for women are easy to slip on if you're moving across the scortching hot sand, and off again when you want to rinse off in the outdoor shower by the boardwalk. The best part is since they're inexpensive you can buy them in every color, but you won't cringe if they get damaged during your adventures. Old Navy flip-flops are your dependable summer shoe you can take anywhere. (Looking for something more substantial? Try one of these pairs of sandals instead.)

One reviewer wrote, "Old Navy flip flops are always my go-to. They are true to size and durable. I always buy two to three pair at time just to have a back-up. I wear them every day. They have always been my favorite and always will be."