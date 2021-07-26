Yeti Lowlands Blanket

You can't go wrong bringing a waterproof blanket to the beach as a comfy surface for your setup. This Yeti beach towel has a padded, soft feel on one side and a thick, impermeable fabric on the other so your butt is happy and protected. The large carrying case makes it easy to store and eliminates the need to fold the blanket perfectly to fit. It also features a water-resistant sling, so you can carry it over your shoulder. This blanket is also great for camping, outdoor concerts, picnics, and tailgates. (See: Cute Camping Gear to Make Your Outdoor Adventures Pretty AF)

"This is the perfect picnic blanket — period," wrote one reviewer who justified the splurge. "It's a $200 blanket. How could it possibly be worth it? I had been searching for the better part of a year for the perfect picnic/camping blanket and ordered and returned three different brands before I finally decided to give Yeti's crazy expensive product a try. Here's how it stacks up against the competitors: The fabric on the "blanket" side is superior in every way. It is soft and comfortable, but durable. It's more or less waterproof itself and wicks away moisture when someone spills on it. It stays clean, and everything from dirt to dog hair is easily brushed away. I don't know what magic fabric they chose for this side of the blanket, but it's perfect. Oh, something stained it? No sweat. Spot treat the stain and throw the whole thing in the wash. Boom."