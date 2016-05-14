The Best Sun Hats to Protect Your Skin This Summer
The Wide-Brim Straw Hat
Throw shade (in the best way) with a wide-brim straw hat, fitting for everything from lounging poolside to long beach walks past sundown. This one from Furtalk is super cute, breathable, and durable (read: it can even be rolled up and packed), and has built-in UPF 50+ to protect you from ultraviolet rays. With over 1,000 reviews, customers gave this Amazon gem an impressive 4.7 rating, so it's clearly a summer win.
The Trendy Cap
Because it's made with Nike's signature Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology, this cap can stay on through gym time or a run and you can still leave looking fresh. It keeps you dry and cool while you work up a sweat, and the color-block design and peachy color is on-trend for the season.
The Summer Fedora
No summer wardrobe is complete without a classic straw fedora. This one from San Diego Hat company is water-resistant to protect you in the pool, and the coverage means you can keep that middle part all day without fear of scalp sunburn. Choose from two versatile colors—natural or black—that can take you from the beach to happy hour. (Related: 10 Cool Pool Floats That Will Turn Your Backyard Into an Adult Summer Camp)
The Golf and Tennis Visor
Stop squinting into the sun while on the green, court, or on a run. This Headsweats visor boasts breathable, moisture-wicking mesh fabric and a built-in sweatband, which means you can go all day without worrying about sweat drips in your eyes. Pick from seven different shades to suit your mood—or snap up a couple, since you can't beat the affordable price tag. (Related: Serena Williams Made the Case for Dressing Up for Home Workouts)
The Travel-Friendly Hat
Perfect for globetrotters, this Columbia sun hat has built-in UPF 50 and Omni-Shade technology to offer all-day protection from UVA and UVB rays—not to mention it retains its shape after being crammed in your suitcase or backpack. Whether you're jetting around at sea or battling beach wind, this hat will stay in place, thanks to the adjustable chin strap.
The Night Cap
Summer nights mean more glorious late-night runs. Post-sunset, this Sweaty Betty cap has you covered with reflective details to keep you visible to other runners, bikers, and cars on the road. Plus, it's incredibly lightweight, adjustable for a perfect fit, and is made of quick-drying material so you stay cool and dry from start to finish. (Related: The Best Running Hats for Women You Can Wear In Any Climate)
The Classic Panama Hat
Handwoven in Ecuador from Toquilla straw—made from young Toquilla palm fronds that are harvested without harming the main tree—this sustainable style from Cuyana is an ode to the OG Panama hat. For the city slicker hitting the beach or the park, this hat's white straw can weather the strongest rays, so you can stay out all day and keep your face's sun time to a healthy minimum. (Related: 10 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)
The Mesh Athletic Cap
This runner's cap is made for breaking a sweat on a long run or the tennis court, but perfectly styled for everything in between. The mesh panels promote airflow, built-in UPF 50+ protects you from the sun, and a water-resistant coating keeps you dry if you get caught in a light summer drizzle. Choose from seven colorways, including neutrals like grey and black or pops of color like orange or lime.
The Straw Visor
While these aren't the most protective sun hats out there (since they leave the top of your head unprotected), celebrities like Sofia Vergara and Kendall Jenner have been making a case for straw visors this summer. The good thing about this one, though, is that it has built-in UPF 50+ to protect your face and ears from harmful UV rays. Choose from 29 fun shades—just don't forget to apply sunscreen to your part and hairline. (Related: The Best Powder Sunscreens for Grease-Free Application)
The Wool Hat
For cooler summer weather (looking at you, Pacific Northwest) or those tricky cloudy days where you think you're not getting any rays, this wool wide-brimmed boater style from Lack of Color is the ideal lid for protection and a little warmth. Plus, the beige color and gold ribbon are season-less, so you can wear it right into fall. (Related: 10 Winter Beanies to Make You Love the Cold)
The Bucket Hat
In case you didn't know, '90s-inspired bucket hats are making a serious comeback—just ask fashionable celebrities such as Shay Mitchell. Ideal for hiking and outdoor adventures, this bucket from Athleta protects your face from sun exposure and keeps you dry with its water-resistant fabric. Also nice: The adjustable cord keeps it securely on top of your head whether you're climbing a trail or piddling in your garden.
The Lampshade
This lovely topper from Tenth Street Hats can be worn casually with your favorite swimsuit or dressed up for brunch with friends. The braided raffia construction, frayed brim, adorable pom details, and 50s-influenced lampshade silhouette make it more special than other straw hats out there, and the inner drawstring sweatband keeps sweat out of your eyes (and from messing up your makeup). (Related: These Are the 13 Best Swimsuits on Amazon—and They're All Under $40)
The Beach Hat
Made of 100 percent breathable, natural straw, this Instagram-worthy sun hat is from influencer-loved brand Hat Attack. It features leather trim adorned with puka shells, making it the ultimate beach or pool party hat.