These Best High-Waisted Bikinis Are Just As Comfortable As They Are Stylish
Of all the two-piece swimsuits out there, high-waisted bikinis may very well be one of the most functional. Thanks to the snug belly-button-high rise, you don't have to deal with your bottoms slipping off while climbing out of the pool, nor do you need to worry about any ties on the hips coming loose and showing the entire resort your booty. Still, the high-waisted suit style has long had a diaper-like appearance that wasn't exactly appealing to most folks.
But in 2021, it's clear that those days are long gone. The evidence: These best high-waisted bikinis from retailers such as Amazon, Summersalt, Andie Swim, and more provide the comfort and coverage you're after without compromising on style. Seriously, it's not that difficult to picture Taylor Swift, who started repopularizing high-waisted bikinis all the way back in 2012 and is arguably the queen of the style, rocking all the suits while on a beach day in Cape Cod. (FYI, these romper swimsuits will allow you to hit the beach and the grocery store without changing clothes.)
Before summer ends, embrace your inner Swift, shop the best high-waisted bikinis below, and get outside. (For serious sun protection, add one of these long-sleeved swimsuits to your collection.)
Related Items
SUUKSESS Wrap High-Waisted Bikini Set
If you consider wearing the same suit every day of your vacation to be a heinous fashion crime, know that this best high-waisted bikini comes in a whopping 29 colors — and each costs just $29. The number one best-selling women's bikini set on Amazon, the waterproof wonder comes with a top featuring a chic criss-cross of fabric, adjustable straps, and built-in padding, as well as full-coverage bottoms with a ruched front. Combined, these features create a suit that one reviewer says is the "'The Head Turner' of Bathing Attire."
Summersalt Lace-Up, High-Leg, High-Rise Bikini Bottom
With its polka-dot pattern and nautical rope tie, this best high-waisted bikini was destined to be worn while sailing the seas — or the tiny lake upstate. The bottoms offer full coverage, which initially had one reviewer worried it "would make it look like I was wearing a diaper, but it looks really good and makes me feel confident." Complete the nautical look with the matching Triangle Bikini Top (Buy It, $50, summersalt.com), which is equipped with removable cups and adjustable straps for the perfect fit. (If you want to minimize tan lines, these triangle bikinis are for you.)
MeUndies High-Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Who says you have to give up your animal-printed swimsuits once you become an adult? This best high-waisted bikini is available in funky patterns fit for the beach, including ones that feature sea horses, jellyfish, lobsters, and geckos. The bottoms have a thick waistband for added comfort, offer cheeky coverage, and are made from recycled nylon fabric and old fishing nets, so you can feel good while you look good. Plus, they pair well with the Plunge Bikini Top (Buy It, $48, meundies.com) and Scoop Bikini Top (Buy It, $48, meundies.com)
Andie Swim Boy Short Bottom
To entirely cut your risk of accidentally mooning your vacation pals, try this best high-waisted bikini. The bottoms offer full coverage of your rear, a low leg cut, and a waistband that sits right at the belly button. Even with all the material, this suit won't restrict you: The fabric features four-way stretch so it moves with you and pairs well with the medium-support Cove Top (Buy It, $55, andieswim.com). (You'll definitely want to bring the suit with you to these relaxing, secluded vacation destinations.)
Summersalt Braided High-Leg, High-Rise Bottom
To truly feel like a Greek goddess while roaming the beach, you'll want to slip into this best high-waisted bikini. Fashioned with braided accents along the waistband and cut-outs at the hip, the bathing suit bottoms, which come in rust orange and beige colors, are slightly cheeky and made of recycled nylon, making it an eco-friendly pick to boot. Make sure to grab the Braided Bandeau Bikini Top (Buy It, $75, summersalt.com) to complete the 'fit. (Related: These Sustainable Swimwear Brands Are Making Every Summer Eco-Friendly)
CUPSHE Women's High-Waisted Falbala Bikini Set
At less than $30, this swimsuit set is the cheapest of the bunch, yet it has more than 6,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. Translation: You know this best high-waisted bikini is going to be a keeper. The suit is available in 18 different colors and patterns, offers moderate coverage of your cheeks, and comes with a padded top. (Related: These Are the 19 Best Swimsuits On Amazon — and They're All Under $40)
Madewell Second Wave Retro High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
If you're planning on spending your entire vacation out on the water, you'll want to bring this best high-waisted bikini with you. The suit offers UPF 50, meaning the fabric blocks roughly 98 percent of the sun's rays and protects you from UVB, the rays that cause your skin to burn, and UVA rays, the ones that can prematurely age your skin. (FTR, you'll still want to apply sunscreen to your exposed skin to prevent sun damage.) The suit offers moderate coverage, matches perfectly with the sporty Second Wave Balconette Bikini Top (Buy It, $45, madewell.com), and is made from recycled nylon waste such as fishing nets, fabric scraps, or carpet.
Summersalt Seamed, High-Leg, High-Rise Bottom
Available in delicate lavender and 70s-style pink floral prints, these swim bottoms are about as simple as they come. The best high-waisted bikini sits right at the belly button, features two seams near the hips to emphasize your curves, is slightly cheeky, and pairs with the Wanderlust Bikini Top (Buy It, $65, summersalt.com). It's no wonder reviewers say they're "obsessed" with the swimwear. "I'm in my first year of postpartum," writes one shopper. "I'm an active person, however wearing a swimsuit has been a struggle this past year. Until I got my Summersalt suit! I felt confident on the 4th of July and it fit in all of the right places."
Andie Swim Venice Bottom
This piece of swimwear can easily be described as a mash-up of a bikini and wet suit, save for the lack of neoprene. The best high-waisted bikini, which is available in black and three other neon colors, is designed with a decorative zipper below the belly button for added flare. Function-wise, the suit offers moderate coverage for your rear and a medium leg cut, and it's partially made of recycled polyester derived from post-consumer plastic bottles. Wear it with the matching Venice Crop Top (Buy It, $65, andieswim.com), which has a zipper down the front, so you don't have to deal with uncomfortable clasps or ties on the back. (Shop these one-pieces for extra comfort and coverage.)
Vitamin A Sienna High-Waist Bikini Bottoms
You know what they say, if you've got it, flaunt it — and this best high-waisted bikini will help you do just that. The bottoms have a high leg cut in front and a cheeky back, so you can show off what your mama (or that dedicated glute-building workout routine) gave you. Plus, the lightweight and breathable ribbed fabric — made from nylon fabric scraps — is sure to draw eyes while poolside, especially if you pair the bottoms with the Kaya Top (Buy It, $115, vitaminaswim.com).
It's Cool Now Contour Boy Short Bikini Bottom
To go from brunch to beach without having to make a pitstop to change, you'll want to wear this best-high waisted bikini. The athletic-style bottoms resemble your go-to bike shorts, but they're designed to wear in the water. Style them with the High Neck Bikini Top (Buy It, $70, revolve.com), which has sports bra vibes, and a jean jacket for a chic outfit that'll trick everyone into thinking you're wearing your post-gym ensemble (and not a once-sopping-wet suit).
Riot Swim Pico Bikini Bottom
Unlike traditional high-waisted bikinis, this style has a deep V cut out in the front, emphasizing your hips and putting your belly button on full display. The buttery soft bottoms are designed to show off quite a bit of your cheeks, and they pair perfectly with the Pico Bikini Top (Buy It, $75, revolve.com), which features a tie closure on the back.
L*SPACE Portia Stripe High-Waist Bottom
Along with the Rebel Stripe Bikini Top (Buy It, $88, revolve.com), these best high-waisted bikini bottoms were made to match your poolside margarita. The suit features cream, kiwi, and sky blue color-block paneling and a seamless construction that makes it stand out from others on the market. Just know that although the front offers modest coverage, reviewers say the back is pretty cheeky.
Superdown Lorna Mesh Bottom
When you're only showing up to a beach party for a killer Instagram photo, you're going to want to rock this fairly budget-friendly number. The best high-waisted bikini has a high-cut front and thong-style rear, all of which is overlaid with white fishnet fabric that offers additional, albeit see-through, coverage on both sides. The suit, which matches with the Lorna Mesh Bikini Top (Buy It, $42, revolve.com), probably isn't suitable for a round of beach volleyball, but you'll look fabulous while you cheer on your friends from the sidelines.