These Best High-Waisted Bikinis Are Just As Comfortable As They Are Stylish

Summersalt Seamed, High-Leg, High-Rise Bottom

Available in delicate lavender and 70s-style pink floral prints, these swim bottoms are about as simple as they come. The best high-waisted bikini sits right at the belly button, features two seams near the hips to emphasize your curves, is slightly cheeky, and pairs with the Wanderlust Bikini Top (Buy It, $65, summersalt.com). It's no wonder reviewers say they're "obsessed" with the swimwear. "I'm in my first year of postpartum," writes one shopper. "I'm an active person, however wearing a swimsuit has been a struggle this past year. Until I got my Summersalt suit! I felt confident on the 4th of July and it fit in all of the right places."