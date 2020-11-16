The 9 Best Jewelry Storage Options to Keep Your Bling Safe While You Sweat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

While you might love a highly accessorized outfit or have a sentimental piece of jewelry you wear every day, the gym is one place where less is more. These pieces — even if you wear them from your bed to the shower, and everywhere in between — can be a distraction when it's time to exercise. Not only could you potentially damage your jewelry, but when you do certain activities, such as weight lifting, you could hurt yourself, as well. (Just thinking about a hoop getting suck on a cable machine pull will have you cringing.)

So, what are you supposed to do when you show up to your favorite fitness boutique ready to sweat, donning your favorite huggy earrings or engagement ring? Mindlessly tossing your precious jewels in your purse is not the answer — although many are guilty of doing that in a pinch. The result is almost always a lost stud or a knot in a chain you may still be struggling to remove. You need a jewelry storage solution such as a box, pouch, or case that you can neatly store your items in for an impromptu run or a quick stop at the gym after work. Not only are small, portable cases excellent for when you need to remove your jewelry before a workout, but they are also great for packing pieces for work trips and vacation. (Related: Is It OK to Wear Jewelry While You Work Out?)

Ahead, nine cute and functional jewelry storage solutions for stashing your rings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Vlando Macaron Small Jewelry Box

Removable dividers make this box adaptable to your needs, whether it's storing a few small pieces one day and a chunkier necklace the next. Plus, the case is well-constructed and can withstand being jostled around in your purse or gym duffle, as you toss it into your locker or in the back seat of your car.

"I purchased this jewelry case for a short weekend trip, said a reviewer. "The item looks exactly like the picture. The quality is very good, and I love the zipper. I don't have to worry about my items falling out in my bag. Great product for a short trip."

Lion Latch Jewelry Tote Pill Box Keychain

Clip this handy keychain to your keys, water bottle, gym bag, or wherever you think you might need it. While it conveniently stores your gems safely, it also makes a great pillbox for toting vitamins and medication. (Related: These Keychain Touch Tools Are a Safe Alternative to Wearing Gloves In Public)

One customer appreciated how this keychain is kid-proof, and how even when it hits a concrete floor, it stays sealed and unbroken: "Great to keep my rings in when I am working out, or working in a way that I can't wear my rings. The bonus? When my three years old grabs it and tries to open it, it stays closed!"

Nordstrom Jewelry Travel Roll

Offering a different shape than traditional boxes, this roll-up case is still quite slim, even when filled. Tangle-preventing snaps keep chains from snagging up with one another, while zippered pouches make it easy to store earrings, rings, hair ties, and more. The metallic finish makes it pretty enough that you won't want to bury it in the bottom of your bag.

"Very nice travel accessory, when I can travel again I look forward to using it," shared a shopper. "It has lots of compartments for me to fill with my jewelry. I like that it is slim so I can put in my purse I don't like to check my jewelry at the airport."

Mark and Graham Round Travel Jewelry Case

This round case has slots for rings, space for earrings, and even small hooks to tuck your necklaces away and keep them from getting tangled. The soft linen lining keeps pieces polished and ready for wear. For $12 more, a monogram can be added to the vegan pebbled leather, which makes for a sweet and thoughtful gift for a loved one. (Related: This Celeb-Loved Jewelry Brand Makes the Perfect Galentine's Day Gift for Your BFF or Yourself)

Afzos Small Ring Jewelry Box

If rings are all you need to store, this is your best bet. With four slots, there is plenty of room for everything from stackable midis and cocktail rings to engagement diamond and wedding bands. Plus the snap-closure ensures you won't find any of your rings at the bottom of your bag when you go to retrieve them.

"I don't know why but I was expecting it to be bigger but I'm so glad it isn't!" raved a buyer. "It's the tiniest cutest little ring box and it's perfect for my stack plus my silicone ring. The color is just as pictured and the snap clasp feels sturdy. Definitely would recommend!"

Bagsmart Jewelry Organizer

Available in two sizes (small and medium), this quilted jewelry bag features four zones to easily store your precious stones, including an earring panel, band for rings, a necklace buckle strap, and a zippered pouch for any other items you might need to tuck away. Choose from seven colorways, including leopard print. (Related: These Animal Print Workout Clothes Are Anything But Tame)

Mejuri Jewelry Case

On the hunt for an investment piece or a fabulous gift idea? Look no further than this splurge-worthy, handcrafted, leather zip-close box. It contains four necklaces hooks, six holes for earrings, and a ring holder that snaps on and off, making it a breeze to slide on bands. Bonus: Monogramming is free up to three letters for that extra special, personalized touch. (Related: How to Get the Mental Health Benefits of Travel Without Going Anywhere)

One reviewer said: "I bought this case so I could travel with a set of (minimalist) jewelry easily. It's perfect. I love the beige leather (matches my neutral decor palette), and the number of earring/ring/necklace slots are perfect for my uses. I don't rotate through more than a few pieces, so for me, this was a great investment piece for life on the go."

Ring Hero Wristband

For times when you'd rather keep your most prized possessions as close to you as possible, slip this functional accessory on your wrist, as you would a bracelet or sweatband. The band contains a zipper that will keep items secure while you do yoga, box, take a jog, or even go for a manicure. The moisture-wicking, odor-controlling, breathable, stretchy fabric stays comfy and cool even while working out. (Related: I Tried the Fanciest Fitness Tracker On the Market)

One recently engaged shopper shared how the idea of leaving her ring somewhere while she worked or worked out was giving her anxiety. This wristband took a "huge load off her mind."

KonMari Stackable Bamboo Jewelry Box

