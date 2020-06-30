10 Cool Pool Floats That Will Turn Your Backyard Into an Adult Summer Camp

Is it just me or does it seem like, with every passing year, the pool float industry really steps up its game? Gone are the days when you were basically limited to foam noodles, boogie boards, and generic-looking tubes—now you can choose from an array of over-the-top, Instagram-worthy inflatables, including giant pretzels and avocados, retro cars and cool jet skis, and even unicorns large enough to fit your entire family. (Related: The Best Kayaks, Paddleboards, Canoes, and More for Water Adventure Seekers)

If you're thinking that floats seem a little "kiddish," well, that's where you'd be wrong. Sure, you might associate them with nostalgic childhood memories, but modern pool inflatables have become the life of summer parties—even for adults. They bring oversized fun to birthday parties and bachelorette weekends, act as vessels for lounging, and can even be used for pool workouts. Not to mention, celebrities love them, too. And if they're good enough for A-listers such as Nicki Minaj, Vanessa Hudgens, and Sofia Vergara, then do you really need much more convincing?

The best news is that you don't have to spend a fortune to outfit your swimming situation with some of the season's coolest pool floats. There are inflatables at every price point and for every budget, including many great options for less than $20. And with so many on the market, you're bound to find one to fit your personality, mood, or occasion. (Related: This Crazy-Creative Pool Float Workout Will Make You Sweat This Summer)

From celeb-loved golden swans to bacon-shaped inflatables that can double for water workouts, keep scrolling for the most FOMO-inducing pool floats that will make this summer one you won't forget.

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float

Whether you're celebrating pride, a birthday, or simply enjoying a relaxing afternoon on the water, this giant rainbow unicorn float fits the bill. (Not to mention, Nicki Minaj loves it.) It's designed to hold two adults (or up to 400 pounds)—making it perfect for lounging with your boo, BFF, kiddos, or fur babies—and can easily be inflated with the help of an air pump or compressor.

Swimline Giant Pretzel Float

Sweets not really your thang? Try this salty, oversized pool float, which can accommodate three kids—and one or two adults, if you don't mind sharing a nook of the pretzel. You can even choose quicker shipping to have it arrive Thursday, July 2nd, so you have it right in time for the July 4th weekend. (Related: The Best Pool Exercises for a Full-Body Workout)

Intex Swan Inflatable Ride-On

Possibly the OG of over-the-top pool floats, the inflatable swan is so popular that it's even been spotted in celebrity pools across the country, including those of Vanessa Hudgens and Salma Hayek. If your kids are rough-housing on it (or if your friends are being animals LOL) and the float gets a hole, don't worry—it comes with a nifty, easy-to-use repair patch kit.

Obuby Inflatable Avocado Pool Float

It's quite possible that avocado has usurped watermelon for summer's trendiest fruit, which makes this float a must-have. But what makes this float extra special is that the large, brown seed is actually a removable beach ball, which you can use to play in the pool or at the beach. (Psst...opt to have it shipped ASAP and get it in time for summer holiday festivities!)

Funboy Fun Ski Pool Float

The Funboy pool float brand is a popular choice among A-listers, as both Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara own the pink, retro convertible car inflatable and the Kardashian-Jenner crew are fans of this jet ski-inspired float. If you're feeling *extra*, the brand also has a yacht, sports car, and private jet versions you can pick from. Select a quicker shipping method, and you could be riding into the holiday weekend on one of these fun floats!

Inflatables Giant Donut Pool Float

This strawberry frosted doughnut float certainly makes a statement. The vibrant, bold colors not only look great—and help to show off your favorite summer swimsuit—but also won't fade when exposed to the sun for long stints. Choose faster delivery at Amazon's checkout, and get it before this weekend. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)

Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Golden Swan

One of the most coveted pool floats, this luxurious, gold swan is even celeb-approved and has been spotted on the Instagram accounts of A-listers such as Alessandra Ambrosio and Victoria Beckham. Ride it solo, or share it with your quarantine buddy. (Related: Shape Studio: The Pool Workout You Can Also Do On Dry Land)

Intex Tote-N-Float Wave Inflatable Air Mat

While they might seem ~basic~, these are Amazon's Choice for "pool floats for adults," which has to mean something. The neon shades are summer appropriate, and they have a built-in pillow to keep your head elevated while you float. Plus, they're easy to take to the beach or on vacation, since they can be rolled up and stored in a bag or suitcase once deflated.

BigMouth Inc Corgi Pool Float

If you're a Queer Eye fan, chances are, you've noticed that the show's resident food and wine buff, Antoni Porowski, is obsessed with corgis. And why wouldn't he be? They are so freakin' cute. That being said, corgi and mixed-breed lovers alike will be head over heels for this adorable float. Slip the oversized tube around your waist and hit the pool.

Coconut Float Bacon Float

