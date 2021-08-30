The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups for a Stylish Pool Party Entrance

Best Beach Cover-up On Amazon: Slowtide The Digs Changing Poncho

Consider this the post-beach version of a Snuggie, but stylish, too. This unisex poncho is made of 100 percent winter-weight cotton terry and doubles as both a towel and changing cover-up. You can simply throw this on over your bathing suit or wear it to take your bathing suit off without getting cold or exposing yourself. Not to mention the huge kangaroo front-pocket keeps your hands warm and is also a great place to store your phone or keys for easy access. And the double-layered hood surely comes in handy on those windy or late-season beach days.

One reviewer said, "I'm very impressed with this poncho it is very good quality and keeps me super warm once I'm done being in the water. It is very quick drying, and the material is soft."