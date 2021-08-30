The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups for a Stylish Pool Party Entrance
Summer isn't over just yet! If you're soaking up the last few weekends of hot weather, have a vacation planned, or are looking into booking a wellness retreat, now is actually the best time to buy something seasonal as stores prepare to display fall fashion. If you already checked off other summer necessities — beach towels, beach umbrellas, beach chairs, and beach coolers, for example — consider buying something fun for yourself like a cute beach cover-up.
Whether you're looking for a long beach cover-up, a beach skirt, or a classic white beach cover-up, the styles are endless. Here, you'll find the best swimsuit cover-up options for throwing on between dips in the pool, grabbing lunch, or even running errands after packing up for the day.
From a cover-up with UV protection to an oversized wearable towel that you can wear after a day catching waves surfing, keep scrolling to check out these picks and read reviewers on the best beach cover-ups this season has to offer.
- Best Beach Cover-up On Amazon: Slowtide The Digs Changing Poncho
- Best Kimono Beach Cover-up: Natural Life Border Kimono Cover-Up
- Best Long Beach Cover-up: Solid & Striped The Oxford Tunic
- Best Beach Cover-up Dress: Madewell Gauze Cover-Up Tunic Dress
- Best Crochet Beach Cover-up: Jesona Women's Bathing Suit Cover-Up Crochet Dress
- Best Beach Cover-up with UPF: CARVE Designs Lake SunShirt
- Best White Beach Cover-up: Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
- Best Beach Cover-up Pants: Free People Quinn Pants
- Best Maternity Beach Cover-up: Seraphine Ivory Maternity Beach Cover-Up
- Best Beach Skirt Cover-up: Ekouaer Women Short Sarong Beach Wrap
The Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups for Any Vacation Vibe
Related Items
Best Beach Cover-up On Amazon: Slowtide The Digs Changing Poncho
Consider this the post-beach version of a Snuggie, but stylish, too. This unisex poncho is made of 100 percent winter-weight cotton terry and doubles as both a towel and changing cover-up. You can simply throw this on over your bathing suit or wear it to take your bathing suit off without getting cold or exposing yourself. Not to mention the huge kangaroo front-pocket keeps your hands warm and is also a great place to store your phone or keys for easy access. And the double-layered hood surely comes in handy on those windy or late-season beach days.
One reviewer said, "I'm very impressed with this poncho it is very good quality and keeps me super warm once I'm done being in the water. It is very quick drying, and the material is soft."
Best Kimono Beach Cover-up: Natural Life Border Kimono Cover Up
Kimono beach cover-ups are great for seaside vacations or as a lightweight drape if you don't want to show too much skin. This ornately designed option comes in three prints with adorable pom-pom tassels along the hemline. This cover-up comes in one-size-fits-most option and is 41 inches-long. which looks like a gorgeous train as your walk with the salt-water wind blowing in your hair. The best part is, this kimono beach cover-up works on and off the sand and can even be styled for a day on the town over a dress or boyfriend jeans. (BTW, these swim rompers are perfect when you want to hit the pool and the grocery store without changing clothes.)
"[It's] a subtle floral print that's perfect for summer, spring, or fall," said one reviewer. "I love this piece as a beach cover-up (I live in Florida), but have dressed this up for a night out as well! [It's] light, quality material and the tassels are so fun."
Best Long Beach Cover-up: Solid & Striped The Oxford Tunic
This colorful striped tunic button-up exudes beach chic. It's 100 percent cotton so you can be sure it's lightweight enough to wear even on a humid summer day. And the buttoned cuffs can be folded up for a 3/4-sleeve length, if that's what you prefer. This long beach cover-up looks especially cute paired with your favorite summer sandals and swimsuit, but it can be paired with a lightweight skirt or denim shorts if you want to get lunch on the boardwalk. Try sizing up if you're looking for an oversized, free-flowing look. (Related: The Most Comfortable Slides, According to Customer Reviews)
Best Beach Cover-up Dress: Madewell Gauze Cover-Up Tunic Dress
If you're looking for a beach cover-up dress that's stylish, comfortable and lightweight, look no further. This dress is made for the beach minimalist, and it's so comfortable you won't want to take it off even long after the sun sets. It's made with double-layered cotton gauze that is as soft as a cloud. Not to mention the oversized, boxy fit makes sure you don't have to worry about it clinging to your wet bathing suit underneath. (You'll definitely want to snag one of these swimsuits fit for any body.)
One reviewer raved: "I bought this cover-up when looking for one that would go with all my suits for the summer. [It's] easy on and easy off. I wanted one that was good quality and not quite as sheer as others I have in my mix. The piece is of great quality, but not too heavy making it too hot for pool or oceanside."
Best Crochet Beach Cover-up: Jesona Women's Bathing Suit Cover Up Crochet Dress
Crochet beach cover-ups are classic and just scream summertime. They also have this effortless boho-chic vibe and they're easy to take on and off in between multiple dips in the ocean. This crochet option has a deep v-neck with drawstrings on the sides with a sort of asymmetrical hemline. It's loose fitting without looking boxy or oversized. It's available in six colors that you can mix and match with your favorite suits, and it pairs really well with both bikinis and one pieces.
"I want it in every color!" said one reviewer. "It's so soft and flowy. It's perfect for any suit. I particularly love that it's a "high-low" design, so you get just the right amount of coverage for your behind when you're walking around."
Best Beach Cover-up with UPF: CARVE Designs Lake SunShirt
It's no secret that sunscreen is absolutely necessary on and off the beach, but if you're looking for an extra dose of sun protection, try a cover up with UPF protection. This sun shirt has a full-front zipper that makes it easy to take on and off in between swim sessions or surf lessons. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)
There's a 2-inch collar and long sleeves to protect as much skin as possible from the harsh UV rays of the sun. The zip-front shirt is made from a mix of nylon and spandex and has 50 UPF. And since it comes in a variety of colors and patterns, you can mix and match depending on your mood. (Related: The Best Surfing Swimsuits That Stand Up Against the Waves)
"This sunshirt is wonderful," said one reviewer. "The fabric is soft, the fit is very comfortable and it dries fast. The zip-up allows you to cool down if you're not in the water. I bought another in a different color."
Best White Beach Cover-up: Hill House Home The Ellie Nap Dress
If you're on a day trip, you want to make the most of your time waterside, so packing a swimsuit cover-up that takes you from a quick dip to dinner is the smartest solution. No need to go back to your room to shower and change with this nap dress. It's frilly and cute, but also and super comfy. This white beach cover-up is made of 100 percent cotton and available in seven colors and patterns so you can snag one, or two if you please.
One reviewer said, "Yes, it is pricey, but I will warn you, if you buy one…you'll end up buying two more! This is my third nap dress and I could not be more pleased with it!"
Best Beach Cover-up Pants: Free People Quinn Pants
When your bathing suit top is just too cute to cover up, try these loose and flowy pants for in between dips. These cover-up pants are oversize with a drop-crotch, loose fit, and a wide leg bottom. They literally feel like pajama pants on the beach. What could be better?
"I bought all four colors," admitted one customer. "These are my new favorite. These are light, flowy, soft material, and just adorably drapey."
Best Maternity Beach Cover-up: Seraphine Ivory Maternity Beach Cover Up
Show off your baby bump with this adorable button-front cover-up that drapes in all the right places. This super lightweight cover-up is made of sheer woven viscose so you don't have to worry about overheating while you're sunning. The best part is, it's even nursing friendly, so you can keep it in rotation when your postpartum, too. (P.S. Check out Nike's maternity collection for your prenatal workouts.)
Best Beach Skirt Cover-up: Ekouaer Women Short Sarong Beach Wrap
There's so much to love about sarongs and beack skirt cover-ups. You can wear it to cover your booty for lunch if you're rocking a trendy thong bikini bottom, and you can also wear it like a shawl to cover your shoulders when it gets chilly. This beloved sarong wrap comes in a slew of colors and patterns and is less than $15, so you can surely stock up on your favorites without breaking the bank. It's flowly chiffon fabric is lightweight and breathable. Most reviewers recommend sizing up for the most versatility, so check the size chart before purchasing.
"[This is a] great little sarong for the price!" wrote one reviwer. "Order a size up if you want it to wrap/cover all the way around. I throw these over my thighs on the pool deck or at the beach. [It's a] very thin fabric, but exactly what I wanted. I ordered two different colors and would order again."