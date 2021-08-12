These Triangle Bikinis Are So Much Better Than the Swimsuits You Wore In High School
Have you noticed the 2000s trend making a serious resurgence at the beach and pool this year? The triangle bikini is back! But, to be clear, this is not the basic, string swimsuit of your high school years. The 2021 triangle bikini has been reinvented in fun textures (think crotchet and metallic), with tie fronts and ruching details. Some styles even forego the signature string look entirely — utilizing hooks and fastenings instead to minimize tan lines.
Not only is the triangle bikini popping up at vacation spots across the globe, but the itty-bitty swimsuit is creating waves on social media among influencers and A-listers — including Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Lizzo, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Sophie Turner — who are opting for triangle silhouettes over other modern styles. Plus, TikTok members are using triangle tops for viral swimwear hacks, showcasing how to nail the "upside-down triangle bikini" trend.
The great thing about triangle bikinis is that they reduce unwanted tan lines, have customizable strings for a perfect fit (no matter your bust size), and can be adjusted for added coverage or to reveal side boob if that's your thing. Keep scrolling for the best triangle bikinis and triangle bikini sets from high-end brands including Vitamin A and Mikoh to affordable options on Amazon. (Related: These Are the 19 Best Swimsuits On Amazon — and They're All Under $40)
Lollo Vita Halter Set
This triangle bikini set stands apart from the rest since it's designed with extra-long strings that you can wrap around your waist. The top features a halter neck, adjustable ties, removable padding, and metal rings for a hit of style, while the bottom offers moderate coverage and ruched details. Choose from 16 solids and prints. (Related: 22 Cute One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Replace Your Tired Bikini)
One reviewer wrote: "I love the extra-long strings to wrap around the torso!! Especially since it's one continuous line instead of detached like some other suits might be made. I also love that it's a bit cheekier, but not so much that the bottom half feels too little. It's just right."
Triangl Vinca Set
Hailey Bieber is a fan of Australian swimwear brand Triangl, and has been spotted in several of its suits, including a super cute pink triangle silhouette on her social media. Similar to Bieber's go-to, this triangle set comes in a bubble gum pink color and is fully adjustable with self-tie fastenings. But, what makes it special, is the textured material, which resembles crotchet fabric and is on-trend for summer. Also nice: It comes with a neoprene zip bag, so you can keep it separate from your dry clothes when traveling. You can purchase the top and bottom as a set for $99, so each piece comes to less than $50 — a bargain for such an on trend look.
Soly Hux Three-Piece Bikini Set
If you're on the hunt for a triangle bikini, but also want something that offers a bit more coverage for around the pool or for grabbing lunch in between sun-soaking at the beach, look no further. This set includes a triangle bikini top, string bottom, and breathable, mesh skirt to keep you comfy and stylish on vacation. Available in size XS-XL, the purple and white tie dye print is perfect for your next tropical getaway. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)
"This is one of the cutest bathing suites I've ever gotten!" raved a shopper. "It's so simple, but the skirt really makes it pop. Love the quality, as well! I would definitely go a size up from what you usually get though."
L*Space Ribbed Millie Bikini Top
Want minimal tan lines? This triangle bikini top kisses the messy look goodbye, since it has straps with adjusters, rather than tie strings at the back. The ribbed texture brings a fashion-forward look to the bikini, while removable pads offer a smooth finish. Available in summery white, classic black, and a variety of bright shades that look amazing against a beach backdrop, you've found your summer staple. (Psst, snap up the matching ribbed bottom for $79.)
"I wish I had purchased this swimsuit at the beginning of summer!" shared a customer. "I have more east/west breasts and this still gives me great coverage. I found it to be true to size, as I am a 34B and bought a medium. The papaya color is amazing, and if you're looking for a suit that gives minimal tan lines, look no further!"
Suvimuga Triangle Bikini Set
While it might be simple, you can't go wrong with a classic triangle bikini — as proven by Kim Kardashian. This set has more than 3,500 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and features removable pads and customizable string ties at the neck and beneath the bust. One shopper said they were on the hunt for a basic triangle bikini they could tie different ways as seen in Tiktok bikini top hacks — and this one fit the bill.
"I've tried probably 10+ bathing suits from Amazon looking to find one that fits right, is not a thong, has padding, and ties on the sides, and this is it. I bought it in black also because I love how it fits so much. It still has a cheeky bottom but it provides far more coverage than any suit I've purchased within the last few years. I highly recommend this suit!" said a fan.
Zaful Triangle Tie-Front Bikini Set
A tie-front triangle bikini definitely spices up the nostalgic style of your high school days. This two-piece set has adjustable spaghetti straps, a padded bra for additional coverage, and comes in tons of fun prints, including this butterfly pattern — an ode to your Lisa Frank trapper keeper days (Millennials, IYKYK). (Related: 11 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits That Will Protect You from the Sun)
One reviewer wrote: "I love this so much! As someone with a larger chest (34F/34DDD) and whose tiny everywhere else, a good bikini is hard to find. The top has removable cups so you can choose to keep them in or not. My boobs feel secured in this top and it feels like nothing will spill out or pop out accidentally. I'm usually a medium in bottoms but I ordered a large because of my chest size and I'm so glad I did! The bottoms are cheeky so I felt like if I ordered a medium, they'd be sucked into the abyss of my booty, so I'm glad I sized up!"
Mikoh Monse Top
Part of Mikoh's eco-swim collection, this bikini is made with the brand's recycled nylon fabric — great for those who want to keep sustainability top of mind. It also offers a unique twist on the traditional triangle top, since the halter-style has double tie straps (for extra support) and ruching for a gathered effect that makes it appear super sophisticated. Pair it with the coordinating ruched Buru Bottom for an additional $118. (Related: These Sustainable Swimwear Brands Are Making Every Summer Eco-Friendly)
Soly Hux Floral Print Triangle Bikini Set
TikTok star Addison Rae rocked a ditsy floral triangle bikini on her Instagram account in the spring, and this is the affordable dupe you need. The two-piece bikini set is made of soft, stretchy fabric, has removable padding, tie strings for a more customized fit, and a vibrant floral pattern that screams pool party.
"Accentuates your curves," said a customer. "Love the cut of the bathing suit and how the top and bottom are curtain/sliding so you can show more or less. The high cut Brazilian is so trendy. I'm thicker and even have a little bit of a tummy on me. Just hike those bottom straps up and you're good to go,"
Vitamin A Gia Triangle Top
More elegant than those string bikinis from the early 2000s, this glitzy metallic gold triangle top has a halter neck that fastens, while strings around your hips tie for a personalized fit. The top offers a surprising amount of support, and is available in sizes XS-XL. Pair it with the matching gold string tie bottoms from Vitamin A. (Related: Metallic Workout Clothes to Make You Feel Like a Fitness Star)
"I can't even tell you how many suits I've ordered online for my trip and this Vitamin A suit is perfect and gorgeous and fits and looks amazing!" reported a shopper. "Will be a repeat customer for sure!!! Perfect for my trip to Greece! I ordered a size too small and it was so easy to return and get the next size, which worked so much better!"
Relleciga Wavy Triangle Bikini Set
You can't go wrong with a scalloped triangle bikini. This set has glowing reviews from Amazon customers; the top is fully-lined, has removable padding, and features adjustable ties at the neck and back, while the bottom has a cheeky, ruched fit that's flattering on the booty. Pick from 14 colorways and sizes small to XL.
"This is my fav new suit (and I order lots of swimsuits)," shared a fan. "I like it because it's fully adjustable — everything ties. Also the triangle tops slide on the string, so you can move them and adjust them to cover as much or little as you'd like."
Triangl Aster Top
You've probably noticed that everyone is trying the "upside down triangle bikini" trend — from TikTok influencers to celebrities, including Kylie Jenner. This triangle halter bikini top comes in a glittery purple hue with a back clasp fastening to minimize strings that could cause annoying tan lines.
One reviewer wrote: "I love this bra style! Find it very sexy and can wear in more variations with the straps."
Zaful Triangle Bikini Set
If you want to try the triangle style but aren't a string bikini fan, this option from Zaful is just the ticket. It features a clasp at the back, thick straps, and a more supportive band beneath the bust for a more comfortable fit for those with larger boobs. The matching bottom has a high-cut leg, cheeky butt, and wider sides that stay put — even during water activities, such as paddle boarding. (Related: Cute Swimsuits You Can Actually Work Out In)
"It's well-made for the price and totally sexy!" reported a shopper. "I got the yellow snakeskin one, looks exactly like the picture. Bottom ties are adjustable."