Lollo Vita Halter Set

This triangle bikini set stands apart from the rest since it's designed with extra-long strings that you can wrap around your waist. The top features a halter neck, adjustable ties, removable padding, and metal rings for a hit of style, while the bottom offers moderate coverage and ruched details. Choose from 16 solids and prints. (Related: 22 Cute One-Piece Swimsuits That Will Replace Your Tired Bikini)

One reviewer wrote: "I love the extra-long strings to wrap around the torso!! Especially since it's one continuous line instead of detached like some other suits might be made. I also love that it's a bit cheekier, but not so much that the bottom half feels too little. It's just right."