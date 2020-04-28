Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Wireless bras are perfect for the office or lounging at home and everything in between.

There are two camps of women in quarantine: those who are choosing to go braless until the stay-at-home order is lifted and those who continue to somehow slip one on each and every morning, even if they aren't seeing anyone IRL. It's all personal preference!

While there's no proof as to whether wearing a bra or not is better for your health, swapping your pajamas for proper clothing or loungewear (including a bra) could help boost your WFH mentality and productivity. And if you're opting for a bra, you're most likely reaching for softer, lightweight, less constrictive styles. (Related: Cute Sports Bras That Double As Layering Bralettes)

Alongside leggings and hoodies, wireless bras are finding their place in the unofficial #StayHome wardrobe. Not only are they surprisingly supportive—even for those with larger breasts—but they are also extremely comfortable to the point that you'll forget you're even wearing one. If you hate wires poking your ribs, a wireless bra will make you feel put-together without feeling like an uncomfortable cage.

Ahead, 12 highly-rated wireless bras to keep you comfortable and supported while staying home right now—and for life after quarantine. (Related: The Best Bra for Your Breast Type)

Best Lined Wireless Bra: Aerie Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra

Image zoom AERIE

Having a few cute, fun bras to spice up your lingerie drawer is a must. This triangle bra is lightly lined to offer protection and shape. The lace trimming along the front, back, and band adds a soft feminine touch.

One reviewer wrote: "This bra has absolutely given me comfort and support that I truly want in a bra. And no wires adds to the unnecessary pinching and bulging of an underwire bra. The eyelet design looks beautiful. I feel sexy and would love to run around in just my bra all day."

Buy It: Aerie Real Happy Wireless Lightly Lined Bra, $24, $40 , ae.com

Best T-Shirt Wireless Bra: OnGossamer Next To Nothing Wireless T-Shirt Bra

Image zoom ZAPPOS

This super smooth t-shirt bra mimics the shape of your favorite wired style (sans wire) and will disappear under a tank or tee. The wireless bra is constructed of a soft microfiber that won't have you itching to take it off even after wearing it all day.

"Buttery soft!" a shopper. "The band and straps fit perfectly and there were no gaps in the cups. Perfect amount of support without making me look extra flat or ridiculously plumped up (as can be the case with padded bras)."

Buy It: OnGossamer Next To Nothing Wireless T-Shirt Bra, from $32, $46 , zappos.com

Best Soft Cup Wireless Bra: Spanx Bra-llelujah Bralette

Image zoom NORDSTROM

While some find padding essential, others prefer a less-is-more approach. This bralette is super stretchy, making it easy to pull over your head and comfy to hang in all day. The cups are double lined, for anyone wanting a bit more coverage, and the sizes range from S to XL. (Related: These Celebs Are Totally Obsessed with Spanx Workout Clothes)

"The fabric is super soft and fits perfectly," shared a customer. "It is not a compression type and just a great casual-day-at-home item. I ordered the medium size as I am a 34D/36C with breast implants from reconstruction. This fits me just right with no spill-out and a flat, smooth back. The wider shoulder straps are very comfortable and do not dig in, this will be great for travel,"

Buy It: Spanx Bra-llelujah Bralette, $48, nordstrom.com

Best Full-Coverage Wireless Bra: Knix Wingwoman Contour Bra

Image zoom KNIX

Aptly named, this contour wireless bra has your back and is just as supportive as your BFF. While it is certainly a rarity to see both the terms 'full coverage' and 'sexy' in the description of a bra, this one certainly delivers on both fronts. Molded cups and a plunging neckline lets your shape shine, and extra fabric under your armpits prevents unwanted sideboob.

One fan raved: "No spillage! Surprising support for a wireless bra due to the engineered construction and shape. Just make sure you get the right fit and proper sizing. If you're not sure, contact them; they are so knowledgeable and will advise you on a suitable size."

Buy It: Knix Wingwoman Contour Bra, $60, knix.com

Softest Wireless Bra: Thirdlove Seamless Lounge Bra

Image zoom THIRDLOVE

Three reasons why you'll want this undergarment ASAP: It's made from breathable, antimicrobial bamboo to keep you cool and dry; the construction is anti-chafe and completely seamless; there are no tags or wires to irritate your skin. The front keyhole adds a playful, sexy twist to this wireless bra, yet this piece will give you a lounging-on-the-couch feel, even if you are sitting upright working at your desk.

"It is both lightweight and supportive," a reviewer wrote. "It feels like my boobs are taking a five-star vacation without a bra. But nobody can tell because it looks like I am wearing one."

Buy It: Thirdlove Seamless Lounge Bra, $28, thirdlove.com

Best Wireless Bra for a Lift: Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra

Image zoom SOMA

This bra proves that you don't need wire to elevate your girls. Full coverage contoured cups help enhance your natural shape but keep the feeling light as a cloud. The smooth, brushed outside of this wireless bra disappears, leaving no lines even under a thin top.

"The material on this bra is SOOO soft.," said a shopper. "It still gives you a lot of lift and 'perk' without having an underwire. I want to buy one in all the colors. After wearing for a little bit, the band will stretch a tad so if you go in between band sizes, I would get the smaller band size."

Buy It: Soma Enbliss Wireless Bra, from $35, $50 , soma.com

Best Sports Bra Transition: Title Nine What the Sweat Racerback Bra

Image zoom

If you're lacking the motivation to work out, start your day by slipping on a bra that doubles as a sports bra. The molded, seamless construction moves with you and keeps uni-boob at bay, while the moisture-wicking fabric make it a comfy choice for streaming a yoga or pilates class at home. (Related: Crop Top–Sports Bra Hybrids That Will Make You Want to Go Shirtless)

A customer shared: "This bra is so comfortable, I wish I could wear it all the time (but because of the racerback, the straps show with some clothing). It gives me sufficient support for running, yoga, and gym work-outs, but might not be enough support for fuller figures. But I also wear it whenever I can get away with it, just for everyday wear."

Buy It: Title Nine What the Sweat Racerback Bra, from $39, titlenine.com

Best Wireless Nursing Bra: Figleaves Juliette Lace Non-Wire Nursing Bra

Image zoom

Perfect for new moms, the lace overlay makes this wireless bra a pretty pick, which is often difficult to find when it comes to nursing bras. The inner panel limits any spillage and drop-down cups make feeding your baby quick and easy. Great for women of all sizes, it goes up to size GG. (Related: These Stylish and Supportive Nursing Sports Bras Are a Fit Mom's Dream)

"Bought this a few weeks ago, and it has become my favorite," commented one new mother. "Very comfortable, well designed so can easily feed without larger exposure and the lack of individual cups means that it fits even when best sizes change due to feeds."

Buy It: Figleaves Juliette Lace Non-Wire Nursing Bra, $49, figleaves.com

Best Bang for Your Buck: Auden Women's Bliss Lightly Lined Wirefree Bra

Image zoom TARGET

Looking to add a few more soft wireless bras to your rotation? This affordable find boasts padded cups to give you shape and lift but is still comfortable enough to be worn as your everyday bra. It will be especially useful during warmer months when you might wear sleeveless tanks and dresses since the straps convert to a racerback.

"I'm a 34DD, and it's difficult to find a wire-free bra that lifts and supports," A surprised buyer shared. "I didn't think this bra would be anything special but I was wrong! Totally lifts."

Buy It: Auden Women's Bliss Lightly Lined Wirefree Bra, $15, target.com

Best Wireless Bra for Large Cup Sizes: Triumph Doreen Bra

Image zoom FIGLEAVES

This classic, 40-year old bra style still gets five stars for a reason. The three-part cup construction not only elevates and separates breasts evenly, but it also supports your shoulders and back. The wide straps don't dig in, but rather help to alleviate any discomfort. And it ranges in size all the way up to an M cup. (Related: This High-Impact Sports Bra Makes My Runs Pain-Free—and It's Perfect for Larger Busts)

One shopper (who shared she was a 38H) quickly became a fan: "This is unlike any bra I've tried in the past. But it is the opposite of awful. The cups are perfect for me in every way. And, of course, it has lots of lift to it! There's no poking of your sternum by the steel mesh wires. It doesn't seem to run and doesn't strain under the bust."

Buy It: Triumph Doreen Bra, $42, figleaves.com

Best Wireless Bra for Small Cup Sizes: Pepper Limitless Wirefree Bra

Image zoom WEAR PEPPER

Ideal for small busts, the soft fabric on this wireless bra will hug your boobs (with no unflattering gape) like the "perfect pair of yoga pants," as one customer shared. Whether you're cooking, cleaning, practicing yoga, or Netflix watching, this bra is a super comfy choice.

"Instantly fell in love," wrote a reviewer. "I've always avoided the bra section in stores to be honest because it's very likely that they wouldn't even have my size represented or there was too much padding involved. This bra has the perfect amount of padding and the cut is impeccable for a small cup...finally no extra space!"

Buy It: Pepper Limitless Wirefree Bra, $48, wearpepper.com

Best Lace Wireless Bra: Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Soft Bra

Image zoom

You might be surprised that such delicate lace can hoist your ladies for an entire day, but this wireless bralette delivers. The recovery of the bra after wearing and washing it is also something worth noting: It holds up and won't lose its look or shape. The color range offered is another highlight, and will hopefully encourage you to choose a shade not already in your draw such as pale green, yellow, or red.

"I love my sweetie Bralette," raved one shopper. "I bought the bright pink, totally out of the norm for me but wow!!! Not only is it flattering and sexy but it's comfortable."

Buy It: Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Soft Bra, $55, cosabella.com