Whether you're in the mood for a heavenly scented soy candle (because you can never have too many candles!), a colorful, statement-making art print, or an organic gardening kit—or, quite frankly, anything in between—Etsy has made it easier than ever to #BuyBlack. And, in an effort to truly encompass the 15 percent pledge (in which retailers are asked to commit a minimum of 15 percent of their shelf to Black-owned businesses), we must remember that the power to make a difference is in our hands—the hands of the consumer, that is.

In our quest to continue supporting Black-owned beauty and wellness brands, we've curated a list (consider it your starting point!) of culturally-inspired, Black-owned finds that will soon become your newfound faves.

Breezy Tee

A product that'll help protect my precious curls while fighting frizz and preventing damage? Sign. Me. Up. Breezy Tee's offerings range from handmade, satin-lined beanies (Buy It, $30, etsy.com) to t-shirt towel wraps (Buy It, $22, etsy.com) that help lock in moisture and secure edges—a must for natural hair beauties. Whether you're hitting the ~town~, sweating your way through yoga, or collapsing on the couch (which, let's be honest, is more likely these social distancing days), these mane-maintaining products are guaranteed to be your hair's new BFFs.

Brown Butter Beauty

Based in Brooklyn, New York, Brown Butter Beauty is an artisan, small-batch beauty brand that sells plant-based hair, body, and skin-care products. Its paraben-free goodies boast a bounty of natural ingredients—essential oils, clays, botanicals—that deliver a "luxury spa feel." And with names like Rose & Neroli Body Polish (Buy It, $25, etsy.com), you know these cruelty-free finds are going to be good. Hey, what's one more delicious body scrub to add to your collection, amirite?

Mind the Cork

Just in case you thought your lil plant baby couldn't get any cuter, go ahead and imagine it ~thriving~ in one of Mind the Cork's eco-chic planters. I mean, how could you not aloe-ve it?! In addition to its quirky (cork-y?) planters, the UK-based brand also offers sustainable homeware and lifestyle products such as wallets, pencil cases, and sculptures. Ready to take your indoor garden (or, more realistically, succulent-full windowsill) to the next level? Start with the Echo Cork Planter (Buy It, $36, etsy.com) and go from there. (Related: How to Start—and Maintain—an Indoor Garden for Fresh Produce at Home)

Zandra Beauty

By the tender age of 10 (casual), Zandra Cunningham had already created and sold her very own lip balms and whipped shea butters at local farmers' markets. Fast-forward nearly a decade later, and Cunningham (now 19, BTW) is the founder of a full-fledged beauty line that consists of way more than just two items. In addition to lip balms and body butter (because you can't forget your roots!), Zandra Beauty also sells plant-based hair-care items, body washes, scrubs, and soaps—all of which are labeled with different mantras. So the next time you have dry lips, the Japanese Kumquat Lip Balm (Buy It, $11, etsy.com) will not only moisturize but also motivate you to "Be true to who you are."

All Very Goods

Founded by MFA-bearing designer Ama, All Very Goods is a D.C.-based boutique known for its elaborately designed bandanas and scarves, which are "intended to be a conversation with the wearer about identity, culture and personal mythology." To make this a reality, Ama uses personal illustrations, graphic design, and patterns and symbols from Africa, Asia, and Europe to create items that are "visual metaphors" for her African American history and present experiences. A good example? No. 19 Me Time Bandana (Buy It, $22, etsy.com). In addition to scarves and headwraps (which, BTW, are considered traditional attire in Black cultures), All Very Goods also sells face masks, enamel pins, art prints, greeting cards, and tote bags.

Zawadi

Zawadi is a luxury athleisure line that infuses traditional African prints into modern activewear made for all shapes and sizes. Zawadi, which means "gift" in Swahili, was conceived to celebrate African culture and continues to do so through different prints and collections that showcase the beauty and essence of various African countries. For example, Zawadi's Kente collection was inspired by kente cloth, which was originally produced by strip weaving in Ghana, according to the company's website. And its Mali collection was modeled after bògòlanfini, a Malian cloth traditionally dyed with fermented mud. From sexy matching sets to colorful leggings and sports bras, such as the Neema Kitenge Africanprint Sportsbra (Buy It, $30, etsy.com), Zawadi's pieces are perfect for sweating and, well, sitting. The best part? Its amazing fabrics are sourced directly from Tanzania and Nigeria.

Omi Woods

Inspired by her Jamaican-Ashanti-Maroon heritage, founder Ashley Alexis McFarlane created jewelry brand Omi Woods to pay homage to Africa and its wide-reaching diaspora. Each timeless piece is individually handmade with fair-trade African gold and globally-sourced conflict-free metals. If you're a fan of sexy, sleek jewelry that can be dressed up or down (because, loungewear = life), you're going to want to put the Single Coin Necklace Stack I (Buy It, $157, etsy.com) on your birthday wishlist now.

Emma Make Studio

Looking for fun, colorful wall art to brighten up your home? Emma's got you covered. From mythical Greek prints to Ethiopian landscapes, English and Mozambican designer Emma Hall creates and sells a variety of contemporary and electric artwork bursting with bright hues. Trust me, colorful creations such as the Dancer Ribbons print (Buy It, $37, etsy.com) are guaranteed to put you in a good mood. What's more, many of her images (some of which are perfect for kiddos, BTW) can be downloaded and printed in an instant from the comfort of your own home, which means no shipping fees or delivery wait times. A total win-win!

Fro.ology

If your curls are in need of some tender lovin' care or you're looking for a little extra bounce, Fro.ology is here to keep your locks looking luscious and healthy. Specifically created for afro-hair textures, the Georgia-based brand uses high-quality, organic ingredients with non-harmful preservatives, according to its website. Bestsellers include the Rice Water Herbal Shampoo and Deep Conditioner—sold together as part of a bundle (Buy It, $12, etsy.com)—and the Aloe Vera Curl Refresher Spray (Buy It, $15, etsy.com), which refreshes dry strands as well as detangles. Added bonus: All the products are gentle enough to use on your little ones.

The Trini Gee

Because who wouldn't want a shirt with the faces of iconic female rappers (Buy It, $26, etsy.com)? Or a long-sleeve shirt with the faces of legendary Black women writers (Buy It, $31, etsy.com)? (Which, ICYWW, is actually a perfect gift for me.) From shirts and socks to pillows and mugs (with the faces of famous Black TV moms, no less), all of the designs are either created by owner and designer Trini Gee or carefully selected and curated from other artists and designers. You can even customize certain items to your liking! Crafted with all kinds of beautiful Black images (see: badass and bendy yogis à la Sisters of Yoga) and empowering messages, you will def find the perfect gift for the Black culture enthusiast in your life (hint, hint, me).

Pepper Palm

Offering a bounty of botanical buys (say that five times fast), Pepper Palm is sure to speak to your inner plarent, err, plant parent. Based in Nashville, Tennessee and founded by sculpture and ceramic artist, Pepper Sims, this fauna-focused shop features a collection of pottery pieces and plant displays—many of which are made with recycled materials, such as wooden logs, mannequin parts, and flower bouquets. And, wait, are Sims' planters hand-painted too? You better beleaf it, dear readers! Add a little color to your growing green collection with the abstract Bubba Pot (Buy It, $35, etsy.com) or matte Texture Pot (Buy It, $22, etsy.com). Don't worry, you can thank me later.

Loveis Wise

Freelance illustrator Loveis Wise's Los Angeles-based shop sells super cool (not to mention, melanin-filled) art prints, pins, earrings, t-shirts, and journals. Their soothing yet motivating images are sure to be the focal point of your gallery wall (ahem, living space). Not only do they have an awesome name (yes, that is their real name), but Wise's work has been featured in The New Yorker, Harper Collins, L'Oreal, and The New York Times—just to name a few. While their Etsy shop is currently on a brief break, they should return—with goods in tow—by mid-July. In the meantime, bookmark previous buyer favorites such as the Your Voice Has Power Art Print (Buy It, $35, etsy.com) so you can speedily snag when Wise is back in action.

Bespoke Binny

London-based brand, Bespoke Binny specializes in stunning lifestyle products rooted in the beauty of African expression—something owner Natalie Manima knows quite well being of Ghanaian descent. Through her handmade home accents including colorful lampshades, pillows, bedding, kitchenware, and much much more, Manima showcases her love for sewing, appreciation for vibrant African prints, and passion for making a house a home. And she doesn't stop there: Not only is she also a cognitive-behavioral therapist (NBD, right?) but Manima offers virtual lampshade making classes. Not really much of a DIY-er? Don't worry—add a brightly-hued geometric lampshade (Buy It, $55, etsy.com) to your cart instead.

Dami V.

Influenced by her heritage, Dami Gilbert makes African-inspired backpacks, bowties, hair bonnets, and clothing, including timeless pieces such as the Sola Button Down Midi Dress (Buy It, $50, etsy.com). With her colorfully created masks, you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19 while looking stylish and supporting a Black-owned, woman-owned business. Bonus points: The Atlanta-based designer also includes free shipping!

Blade + Bloom

Blade + Bloom was born out of founder Terri Foster's desire to create 100 percent natural, plant-based products that not only feel good but also do good. Today, the Chicago-based company offers minimalist bath and beauty items made of high-quality ingredients and packed in recyclable/reusable containers. For example, the Rich Body Balm (Buy It, $26, etsy.com) is composed of just a few simple ingredients—coconut oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and essential oils—and comes in a sleek, unassuming jar.

Frequency of Love