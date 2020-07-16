Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In the photo, Philipps is sporting the Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle (Buy It, $35, lelesadoughi.com). She revealed in her caption that she's a big fan of the brand's face masks in general.

"Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband from @lele_sadoughi !" she wrote. "Her masks are kinda my favs- they fit really well and don't make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do) Anyway, not an ad- just thought it was cute! But also kinda IS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE."

The matchy-matchy aspect is cute, but as an added bonus, the headband is also designed to make long-term face mask wear more comfortable. It has two buttons on each side that the mask can attach to, preventing discomfort from wearing the loops around your ears. The mask's loops are also adjustable, so you can get the perfect fit whether you opt to anchor it to the headband or your ears. (Related: Busy Philipps Is Super "Into" This $11 Bath Product for Sore Muscles)

Last month, Philipps wore a yellow embroidered face mask from the same brand, included in the Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Pastel Face Masks (Buy It, $40, lelesadoughi.com). She posted a photo on Instagram and pointed out another major, underappreciated perk that comes with wearing face masks: "My mask today is from @lele_sadoughi and not only is it adorable, NOT ONE MAN TOLD ME TO SMILE IN PUBLIC TODAY," she wrote.

If you're inspired by Philipps' headband-face mask coordination, here's her exact set, plus a few other options to browse.

Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle

Image zoom Lele Sadoughi

Buy It: Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle, $35, lelesadoughi.com

Luxury Satin Designer Face Mask with Optional Matching Headband

Image zoom AnnaGuptaDesigns/Etsy

Buy It: Luxury Satin Designer Face Mask with Optional Matching Headband, $39, etsy.com

Face Mask and Headband Set

Image zoom ByHERRERA/Etsy

Buy It: Face Mask and Headband Set, $50, etsy.com

Leopard Face Mask with Nose Wire

Image zoom OnGuardCrafts/Etsy

Buy It: Leopard Face Mask with Nose Wire and Optional Matching Headband, $18, etsy.com

Knot Headband and Face Mask

Image zoom LunaRoseHandmade/Etsy

Buy It: Knot Headband and Face mask, $45, etsy.com

Altar'd State Paisley Headband and Flower Garden Face Mask Set

Image zoom Altar'd State