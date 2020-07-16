Busy Philipps' Face Mask and Matching Headband Is a Look
The leopard set is from Lele Sadoughi, which makes some of Philipps' favorite face masks.
If anyone's mastered the art of making a face mask look like an intentional part of their outfit, it's Busy Philipps. She's managed to pull off mixing patterns without clashing and wore an incredible gingham dress and face mask set. In her latest Instagram post, she showed off a new matching leopard print face mask and headband. (Related: This Stylish Face Mask Chain Completely Sold Out In an Hour—and Now It's Back In Stock)
In the photo, Philipps is sporting the Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle (Buy It, $35, lelesadoughi.com). She revealed in her caption that she's a big fan of the brand's face masks in general.
"Legit giving Cricket a bath rn but had to try on my new matching mask/headband from @lele_sadoughi !" she wrote. "Her masks are kinda my favs- they fit really well and don't make me feel claustrophobic and also you can put a filter in them (which I do) Anyway, not an ad- just thought it was cute! But also kinda IS an ad for WEARING YOUR DAMN MASKS PEOPLE."
The matchy-matchy aspect is cute, but as an added bonus, the headband is also designed to make long-term face mask wear more comfortable. It has two buttons on each side that the mask can attach to, preventing discomfort from wearing the loops around your ears. The mask's loops are also adjustable, so you can get the perfect fit whether you opt to anchor it to the headband or your ears. (Related: Busy Philipps Is Super "Into" This $11 Bath Product for Sore Muscles)
Last month, Philipps wore a yellow embroidered face mask from the same brand, included in the Lele Sadoughi Set of 3 Pastel Face Masks (Buy It, $40, lelesadoughi.com). She posted a photo on Instagram and pointed out another major, underappreciated perk that comes with wearing face masks: "My mask today is from @lele_sadoughi and not only is it adorable, NOT ONE MAN TOLD ME TO SMILE IN PUBLIC TODAY," she wrote.
BTW, the brand makes a matching Yellow Daisy Eyelet Headband (Buy It, $,65, lelesadoughi.com) that's sold separately. (Related: Busy Philipps, Lea Michele, and Kaley Cuoco All Love This High-Tech Curling Iron)
If you're inspired by Philipps' headband-face mask coordination, here's her exact set, plus a few other options to browse.
Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle
Buy It: Lele Sadoughi Leopard Face Mask and Headband Bundle, $35, lelesadoughi.com
Luxury Satin Designer Face Mask with Optional Matching Headband
Buy It: Luxury Satin Designer Face Mask with Optional Matching Headband, $39, etsy.com
Face Mask and Headband Set
Buy It: Face Mask and Headband Set, $50, etsy.com
Leopard Face Mask with Nose Wire
Buy It: Leopard Face Mask with Nose Wire and Optional Matching Headband, $18, etsy.com
Knot Headband and Face Mask
Buy It: Knot Headband and Face mask, $45, etsy.com
Altar'd State Paisley Headband and Flower Garden Face Mask Set
Buy It: Altar'd State Paisley Headband, $15, altardstate.com; Flower Garden Face Mask Set, $25, altardstate.com
