If your social media feed is anything like mine, over the last several months you've probably noticed tons of friends, family members, and influencers sporting the same exact beanie. Did I just miss the memo that this unassuming ribbed hat from Carhartt was going to be the official accessory of winter... and of Instagram and TikTok? The no-frills Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat (Buy It, $17, amazon.com) has become the viral purchase everyone is making.
With beanie season in full swing, it's the perfect time to pull the trigger on a new hat, especially one that's only $17. Even if you don't consider yourself a hat person, you won't regret slipping on this cozy, knit headwear for running errands, outdoor workouts, or working from home. It's also worth mentioning that the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat has a celebrity fan club that includes the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Rihanna. (Related: The Best Running Hats for Any Type of Weather)
In case you're unfamiliar with the heritage brand, Carhartt was founded in 1889 as a workwear company, and still functions as such today — outfitting farmworkers, ranch hands, and other laborers. It's known for its signature, heavy-duty coveralls, bib overalls, and jackets among the outdoor crowd, but in the 1980s and 1990s, Carhartt gained "cool" status among hip-hop artists and skateboarders. Because of that, the brand launched a spin-off line in 1989, called Carhartt Work in Progress, which was created to appeal to an artsier crew.
Over the last few months, in particular, the brand has blown up over social media, thanks to the Acrylic Watch Hat, which was first released in 1987 "as a workwear essential," according to the brand's site. The cuffed, ribbed-knit beanie is made of thick acrylic yarn (a wool alternative), is soft to the touch, and has a stretchy, no-fuss fit that stays in place, whether you're rocking it at a sports game, outdoor concert, campground, or brunch with friends. (Related: The Best Outdoor Adventure Clothes and Gear for Anyone Traveling to a National Park)
Boasting over 80,000 five-star ratings, this hat has become so popular among Amazon shoppers as well, who praise it for being durable and soft, adequately toasty, and for accommodating different head sizes and hair types with its comfy, snug fit (one reviewer, who likes to sport an afro style, attests to this!). Not to mention, Amazon customers love it so much, many have shared that they own this beanie in multiple colorways — made possible thanks to the affordable $17 price tag.
Since this beanie is made of thick, warm acrylic, it's the perfect cold-weather accessory. On the one hand, it's not a great pick if you're looking for something breathable or if you run fairly hot; on the other hand, acrylic fabric is moisture-wicking, which is why some Amazon reviewers note that they reach for this beanie for outdoor runs.
"I like the Fluorescent lime green color because I wear it while running outdoors early morning before sunrise. It's nothing fancy but it is warm and fits nicely and looks good," reported one shopper.
Another shared: "I run 10 miles every day in the Rockies and need quality, long-lasting, well-made gear. Ever run in 20 below with 30+ MPH winds? This hat is excellent."
The Carhartt beanie hasn't just graced the noggins of influencers and celebrities, but of everyday people, too — from outdoorsy folk and urban dwellers to fashionable moms and cute couples who like to coordinate their outfits. And with its cuffed style, simple design, and the fact that there are 27 different colorways to choose from on Amazon, it's one of the most versatile hats out there and is bound to go with everything in your wardrobe.
Whether you've got an upcoming ski trip or a cozy cabin getaway on the books (if you're feeling comfortable enough to safely start traveling again during the pandemic) or just want a cute, warm hat to wear while working from home this winter (or to hide a bad hair day on Zoom), add the Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat to your shopping cart.
