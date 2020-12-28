These Celeb-Approved Rompers Are Going to Be Your New WFH Uniform

To riff off Charles Dickens’ famous expression, working from home has been both the best of times and the worst of times. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but you might be missing the daily water cooler gossip now that you have only your cat to talk to, or you may feel anxious about your to-do list 24/7. It's true, though, that doing your day job in your own bungalow comes with some perks, including the fact that you can wear whatever the heck you want.