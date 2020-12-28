These Celeb-Approved Rompers Are Going to Be Your New WFH Uniform
To riff off Charles Dickens’ famous expression, working from home has been both the best of times and the worst of times. OK, maybe it’s not that bad, but you might be missing the daily water cooler gossip now that you have only your cat to talk to, or you may feel anxious about your to-do list 24/7. It's true, though, that doing your day job in your own bungalow comes with some perks, including the fact that you can wear whatever the heck you want.
All summer long, that meant you swapped your chic blazers for stained t-shirts from college and button-fly jeans for old gym shorts. But now that the dead of winter is officially approaching, you need some new comfy staples to keep you cozy.
Swap that lightweight attire with baby-soft, full-body rompers from loungewear brand Smash + Tess. Designed and produced in Canada, most of Smash + Tess’ jumpsuits are made from a blend of cotton and bamboo designed to keep you nice and toasty, even if the weather outside feels like the arctic tundra. Though the onesies feel like a warm blanket wrapped around you, the styles are fashionable and socially acceptable enough to wear to the local café and grab a midday matcha latte. The loungewear company also offers inclusive sizing, with jumpsuits available in XXS-petite to XXXL, so everybody and every body can feel snug as a bug.
Another selling point: Smash + Tess’ rompers have already stolen the hearts and bods of celebs including Hilary Duff, Naomi Watts, Emma Roberts, Kate Hudson, Elizabeth Banks, and Kristen Bell — so you know these have got to be good. Last October, Duff wore the brand’s Saturday Romper (Buy It, $119, smashtess.com), a sleeveless onesie with capri-style pants, a seam-free waist designed for comfort, and, most importantly, large front pockets. If you’ve got a little one like Duff, the matching Mini Saturday Romper (Buy It, $48, smashtess.com) takes twinning to a whole new level of cute.
If you’re looking for a ‘fit that’s a bit more snappy, turn to Kate Hudson’s Smash + Tess go-to, the Roxy Romper in Roaring Red (Buy It, $95,
$135, smashtess.com). The fire-engine-red, leopard-print onesie is styled with a lapel collar, button-down front, and cigarette-style pant legs, making it appropriate for Zoom meetings with your boss, a weekend Target run, and eventually, a day at the office. The romper even checks off the “eco-friendly” box, as it’s made with TENCEL, a fabric created from sustainably sourced wood pulp that’s both low-impact for the planet and durable for your everyday life. (P.S., here’s how to find sustainable activewear that uses TENCEL and other eco-friendly materials.)
As for rompers you can work an play in, stock up on the Tuesday Romper (Buy It, $119, smashtess.com), a onesie with fitted capri-style pant legs, a scoop neck and low-cut back, and sneaky pockets to stash your keys and lip balm. Seriously, if Naomi Watts can effortlessly practice yoga, jump on a trampoline, shop for groceries, and cook dinner while wearing the romper, you can accomplish anything in it.
Ready to get your WFH attire ready for the chilly season ahead? Add the supremely soft celeb picks, plus other best-selling styles from Smash + Tess, to your cart now. Promise, you can still feel like you’re working in your pajamas all day long — but you’ll just look cute while doing it.
Naomi Watts’ Tuesday Romper in Midnight Black
Buy It: Smash + Tess Tuesday Romper in Midnight Black, $119, smashtess.com
Hilary Duff’s Saturday Romper in Pretty Pink
Buy It: Smash + Tess Saturday Romper in Pretty Pink, $119, smashtess.com
Kate Hudson’s Roxy Romper in Roaring Red
Buy It: Smash + Tess Roxy Romper in Roaring Red, $95,
$135, smashtess.com
The Friday Romper in Midnight Black
Buy It: Smash + Tess Friday Romper in Midnight Black, $119, smashtess.com
The Romperalls in Lexi Leopard
Buy It: Smash + Tess Romperalls in Lexi Leopard, $125, smashtess.com
The Jemma Autumn Romper
Buy It: Smash + Tess Jemma Autumn Romper, $129, smashtess.com