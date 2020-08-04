If you're still bummed that you weren't able to score KFC Crocs before they sold out, you now have another chance at fast food merch to make up for it. Chipotle just announced Chipotle Goods, its new line of apparel.

Chipotle dropped a full-on collection including everything from leggings to a baby onesie. The new Chipotle merch ranges from subtle (e.g. a silver foil gym bag that plays on Chipotle's foil-wrapped burritos) to obvious (like a tie-dye t-shirt with the brand's logo). Several pieces feature the word "extra" in reference to Chipotle's policy of charging for guac. Hardcore Chipotle fans can even get a t-shirt customized with their go-to order or a pair of slides that read "CHIPS" and "GUAC." Prices range from $10 to $75, and most items range from unisex XXS to 3XL. (Related: Chipotle Just Added a Special Keto-Friendly Salad Bowl to Its Menu)

Chipotle is even using the collection to put some of its food waste to good use. Three of the pieces are dyed with pinkish-tan ink created by simmering leftover avocado pits from the restaurants. (Related: The Healthiest Orders at Chipotle, According to Nutritionists)

Plus, all profits from Chipotle Goods will "go toward supporting organizations that are focused on making fashion or farming more sustainable," according to the brand. (Related: 5 Nutritionists' Fast-Food Orders)