This Celeb-Approved Silk Face Mask Will Save Your Skin from Maskne

Now that a face mask is a part of your everyday wardrobe for the foreseeable future, you deserve to ~treat yourself~ to one that's fashionable, functional, and feels great on your skin. Take a cue from Adele, Priyanka Chopra, and Nina Dobrev, who've all been spotted wearing the prettiest face mask on the block: Discover Night's Silk Face Mask (Buy It, $55, discovernight.com).
The mask comes in a slew of stylish colors (including blush, black, gunmetal gray, ivory, emerald, navy, and champagne), along with seven disposable filters for added protection — but that's not even the best part. Compared to other fabrics, silk absorbs less moisture, meaning your skin will stay better hydrated and feel less irritated than it might with a more absorbent cotton mask. (In other words, maskne won't stand a chance against this mask.)
Silk is also rumored to have antibacterial properties, according to the brand, but FWIW, the science is still out on that. Either way, the mask is sure to be gentle on your skin, especially during the harsh winter months ahead.
Plus, there's no denying how chic these masks look. Adele wore Discover Night's black silk mask during her recent debut as a host for Saturday Night Live, and Chopra wore the same color while out in Berlin. Dobrev, on the other hand, has taken selfies in the limited-edition ivory mask while traveling for work. (Related: Celebs Love This Totally Clear Face Mask — But Does It Actually Work?)
But celebs aren't the only ones loving these silk face masks. One shopper at Bloomingdale's (where the mask is currently on sale for 20 percent off) called it they own.
A Discover Night shopper echoed those sentiments, writing, "This mask is the absolute best. Hands down. I find myself uncomfortable in anything other than this silk goodness. Lightweight, breathable, and chic. Need in every color!!"
If you can't justify spending $55 on just one face mask — no matter how trendy or comfortable it is — know that your money would be going to a great cause. When you buy a mask through Discover Night's website, the brand donates five surgical masks to health-care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Related: You Can Nominate a Health Care Hero to Receive a Free 7-Day RV Vacation)
For a more budget-friendly option, you can also snag Discover Night's Satin Face Mask (Buy It, $20 discovernight.com) at less than half the price of the brand's silk version. While satin is a synthetic fabric (compared to silk's natural fabric), it's guaranteed to be vegan and cruelty-free.
Plus, reviewers say you can't even tell the difference between the silk and satin versions. One shopper, an esthetician, initially splurged on the silk mask ("worth every penny," they wrote) and later bought satin versions for themselves and their colleagues to wear for everyday use. "This Satin Face Mask is such great quality, we can barely tell the difference!" the reviewer wrote, comparing the two masks. "Trust me, in our line of business we are skin snobs and this leaves our skin looking and feeling spectacular even after hours of wear!"