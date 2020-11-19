This Celeb-Approved Silk Face Mask Will Save Your Skin from Maskne

Plus, reviewers say you can't even tell the difference between the silk and satin versions. One shopper, an esthetician, initially splurged on the silk mask ("worth every penny," they wrote) and later bought satin versions for themselves and their colleagues to wear for everyday use. "This Satin Face Mask is such great quality, we can barely tell the difference!" the reviewer wrote, comparing the two masks. "Trust me, in our line of business we are skin snobs and this leaves our skin looking and feeling spectacular even after hours of wear!"