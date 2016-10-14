Fun Fitness Jewelry to Inspire Your Next Workout
Alex and Ani Kindred Cord World Peace Bracelet
Bring your Zen off the mat and along with you wherever you go. For every purchase of this Peace bracelet, Alex and Ani will donate 20 percent of the purchase price to UNICEF, which supports children in need. ($21; alexandani.com)
Fashletics Cycle Charm
Fuel your commitment to train for your next triathlon. String this bike gear charm on your favorite chain or colored thread and no matter if you're hoping on your bike or running errands, you'll be good to go. ($18; fashletics.com)
Run Girl Cheetah Necklace
Show off your love for running in a subtle way with this statement cheetah necklace that comes in rose gold, yellow gold, and silver. ($250; milehighrunclub.com) Looking for more running inspiration? These 24 motivational quotes from athletes and influencers should do the trick.
Run Molly Run Mixed Metal Bird Necklace
The dog tag–style necklaces from Run Molly Run were inspired by a dog that helped his owner get into running in the first place. The brand lets you customize the charms on each necklace to match your style. ($88; runmollyrun.com) If you want to start bringing your furry best friend along with you on runs, check out our guide to running with your dog.
Luv Fit Jewelry Swole Sisters Friendship Necklace
What's better than having a workout partner? Having matching best friend necklaces, obviously. Show your gym buddy that you'll always be there to spot her when she's lifting heavy. ($25; luvfitjewelry.com)
Iron Strong Jewelry Fist Necklace
Even when the gloves come off, if you wear this necklace everyone will know not to mess with you. This Fist necklace will inspire you to kick some butt in boxing class and in life. ($65; ironstrongjewelry.com)
1907 By Fromm Hair Tie Bracelet
Having a hair tie on deck is always necessary, but having a band on your arm can throw off your look. Enter the 1907 By Fromm Hair Tie Bracelet, which holds your hair tie for you, but looks like a stylish bangle so your outfit stays fashionable yet practical. ($20; ulta.com) You'll also love these stylish double-duty hairstyles to take you from gym to happy hour.
Buddha Groove Inspirational Wrap Bracelet
This hand-dyed silk bracelet is a reminder to "Think Positive." The soft material won't drive you crazy, so you can keep it on even during your practice. ($42; buddhagroove.com)
Erica Sara Runners Monogram Charm
A sporty take on the traditional monogram necklace, this Erica Sara Charm is the perfect piece of jewelry to reward yourself with after you crush your first half marathon. ($44; ericasara.com)
Momentum She BEAST SPARKlet
Spread the good vibes with these SPARKlets. They can be used as a hair tie, wristlet, or decoration for your gym water bottle for a reminder to bring out your inner beast while you work out! That's definitely a win-win. ($15; momentumjewelry.com)