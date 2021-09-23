These $17 Joggers Could Be the 'Softest Sweatpants You Will Ever Own'

In their reviews, customers can't stop talking about the joggers' texture. "These are SO soft!! Not sweatshirt material, more like a buttery soft legging material... which is perfect for me!" one shopper wrote, adding, "These will be great for lounging around the house or are totally fine to go out and about in! They are lightweight and comfortable and I will definitely be ordering more colors now that I know." (Related: These Versatile $30 Joggers Are 'Comparable to Lululemon,' According to Shoppers)