These $17 Joggers Could Be the 'Softest Sweatpants You Will Ever Own'
If there is one fashion trend from the past decade with clear staying power, it's got to be athleisure. And with good reason: Clothes you can wear to the gym, the grocery store, and casual dinners with friends that are stylish and comfortable? Count me in. Athleisure outfits often involve a pair of leggings, but if you're looking for something less restrictive, you can try joggers, a category of women's sweatpants that can truly do it all.
Amazon shoppers are flocking to the Fullsoft Women's Joggers — in fact, some people "never want to take them off." They have over 2,000 five-star ratings to date, and in their reviews, customers deemed these the "softest sweatpants you will ever own." What makes these joggers just as good, if not better, than ones from high-end loungewear brands, in the eyes of shoppers? It all comes down to two things: comfort and price.
Made with polyester and spandex, the soft, loose-fit sweatpants are ultra-breathable, making them excellent for year-round wear regardless of climate. And with an adjustable elastic waistband, the pants will move with your body, not fight it. Sizes go up to XXL, which the brand says should fit up to a US 22, and you can size up for the intended looser fit.
In their reviews, customers can't stop talking about the joggers' texture. "These are SO soft!! Not sweatshirt material, more like a buttery soft legging material... which is perfect for me!" one shopper wrote, adding, "These will be great for lounging around the house or are totally fine to go out and about in! They are lightweight and comfortable and I will definitely be ordering more colors now that I know." (Related: These Versatile $30 Joggers Are 'Comparable to Lululemon,' According to Shoppers)
There are eight colors to choose from, and for only $17, it's hard to resist stocking up. The joggers can blend into a range of personal styles and be styled with a crop top, a sweater, a blouse, you name it. Plus, every pair has two large pockets for easy access to your phone and keys, whether you're in the gym or just around the house.
"I am in love with these pants," said a once-skeptical Florida customer. They continued, "These were perfect! They're lightweight but super soft and comfy. I wore them out to the store and just lounged around in the house in them. I was comfortable in the air conditioning and outside. And the best part is that they have pockets!!... I'm definitely going to buy more."
The Fullsoft Women's Joggers with Pockets are just $17 and currently the best-seller in their category on Amazon. Add a pair to your cart now and give your leggings a well-deserved break.