The Good Swim collection is designed to help you feel sexy and supported, no matter your shape or size.

Finding a swimsuit that makes you look like a legit water goddess *and* doesn’t strangle every inch of your curves can feel as likely as spotting a real-life mermaid.

Fortunately, Good American is here to make the nearly-impossible, possible. Today, the body-positive fashion brand, helmed by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede, dropped its first swim line—and the collection is just as sexy as it is inclusive.

Each piece in the collection—from stark-black bikinis to leopard-print one-pieces—is designed with people of all shapes and body types in mind. In addition to an XS-5XL size range, Good Swim is selling its two-piece suits as separates, allowing you to customize your swimsuit tops and bottoms as you please.

To allow for an even more personalized fit, some tops and bottoms feature adjustable straps and ties that can be tightened or loosened as needed. (Related: Cute Swimsuits You Can Actually Work Out In)

Image zoom Good American

Thanks to details such as double drawstrings and wider straps, Good American's new swimwear is sure to be way more comfortable than the cheap suit you've been sporting for the last five years—especially if you could use some added support for a bigger bust. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)

Translation: You won’t have to worry about those nasty shoulder indents while rocking the Sexy Boost Bikini Top (Buy It, $45, goodamerican.com).

Image zoom Good American

Good American didn’t forget about functionality in its new swim collection, either. The Layout One-Piece (Buy It, $79, goodamerican.com) has a no-frills design—including stitching on the neck and armholes to prevent the fabric from rolling—that will take you from lounge chair to lap pool, accentuating your body's natural curves along the way.

Likewise, the high-waisted Good Waist Bottoms (Buy It, $39, goodamerican.com) sit snug above your hips, so you don’t have to tug them back into place every time you hit the beach volleyball court or bar. Most importantly, the style will prevent any chance of your trunks flying off your body when you cannonball into the water. (Don’t lie to yourself—you’ve been a victim of this embarrassing summertime crime at least once.)

Image zoom Good American

Naturally, the new Good Swim line has been an immediate grand slam with shoppers; multiple styles are already flying off the shelves. Case in point: The Hi-Hi Tanga Top in Gold (Buy It, $39, goodamerican.com) boasts some of the best features of the swim line—including a halter style, adjustable double drawstrings, and an eye-catching metallic look—and it's already completely sold out.