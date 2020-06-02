Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Neck gaiters, once mainly used to offer warmth and block dust, have taken on a whole new role during the COVID-19 pandemic. As people are trying to find everyday face mask options that will keep them protected but also comfortable, many are turning to the sport-friendly face and neck coverings.

One of the most popular options on Amazon right now actually looks more like music-festival attire than dirt and germ shield. The iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask (Buy It, $13–18, amazon.com) is the bestselling item in the "women's novelty bandanas" category, and it's high on the fan-favorite list among clothing, shoes, and jewelry categories. (Related: J.Lo's Go-to Activewear Brand Is Selling Sweat-Wicking Face Masks)

Why the popularity at a time when Governors Ball and the like are all canceled? The qualities that make it suitable for wearing to outdoor events will speak to anyone who knows what it's like wearing a face mask during a hot early summer day. It's made with a lightweight, moisture-wicking microfiber fabric to help you stay cool, which is key if you can't give up your outdoor runs or are plotting your next hiking adventure to escape quarantine. It also doesn't hurt that it comes in 22 patterns, most of which are discounted for Amazon Prime members.

Plus, buffs or neck gaiters are multifunctional, while traditional face masks usually only serve one main purpose—protection. When you're not using the neck gaiter as a face covering, you can use it as a headband, scarf, head-covering, or even as a ponytail bow. (Related: Old Navy Is Selling 5-Packs of Face Masks for $13)

One Amazon reviewer was impressed at how the iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask didn't irritate the backs of the ears the way a traditional mask with elastic loops might. "This particular one is wicking, sheer, smooth on the skin and its got a great design," wrote the shopper. "Breathability is solid while still keeping most of the everyday stuff out of your lungs. Its snug, which is good...absolutely buy it."

According to multiple reviewers, the neck gaiter doesn't cause another common complaint with face masks: the dreaded glasses fog. "I have tried many different styles of cloth face coverings and masks...to date....this is the first one that does not fog up my glasses," says one reviewer. (Related: Should You Buy a Copper Fabric Face Mask to Protect Against COVID-19?)

Even though the iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask is a bestseller, it's surprisingly in stock in all but one pattern. You can have your pick between rainbow tie-dye, pink camo, and several other patterns that are suitable for walks around the block, or sure, music festivals ...whenever those are safe to attend again.

