Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We're at the point where many people are starting to treat protective face masks like accessories, and Jennifer Lopez has been leading the charge. Instead of a purely functional mask, the singer has been sporting a face mask that's covered in sequins. (Would you expect anything less from the woman with a famous collection of personalized crystal tumblers??)

Katie May is a Los Angeles-based bridal brand known for form-hugging gowns. Like a lot of fashion companies, it began offering face masks once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) started recommending them for everyday wear. Since Katie May specializes in bridal gowns, its handmade masks are quite fancy—in addition to J. Lo's sequin pick, they also offer a few lace options.

As its name suggests, the Katie May Disco Ball Face Mask is covered in miniature sequins, but it's lined with a more comfortable polyester layer on the inside. Instead of ear loops, which are notoriously uncomfortable, it has two stretchy straps that wrap around your head and are adjustable (almost like bra straps) for a perfect fit. While J. Lo has been sporting the pearly white version, the pink and black colorways of the mask have pockets for filters. (Related: 16 Times Jennifer Lopez's Abs Inspired Us to Work Out)

Lopez's mask is $26, but if you want to get the sequin face mask look without spending as much, you've got plenty of options. Both Amazon and Etsy have pages of sequin masks in a variety of colors and price points. (Related: 13 Brands Who Are Making Cloth Face Masks Right Now)

If you're looking for a face mask that will complement your 'fits rather than solely serving a functional purpose, a sequin-covered mask is a great way to go. Katie May's J. Lo-approved pick certainly makes a statement.