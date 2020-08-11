Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Sure, you can take a subtle approach to the tie-dye trend, opting for a shirt with a faded print or perhaps an inconspicuous phone case. But there's something to be said for fully committing with a complete in-your-face outfit. For anyone lost on how to pull off the latter, Jennifer Lopez just showed how it's done in a tie-dye on tie-dye sweatsuit. (Related: Tie-Dye Activewear That Will Make You Want to Bust Out the Rubber Bands)

The singer previously wore the tie-dye matching sweatsuit when she was in Milan for fashion week last year. (This was right before she walked the Versace runway in a recreation of her iconic "naked" dress.) That day, she paired it with a trifecta of designer accessories: oversized Gucci sunglasses, a quilted Valentino shoulder bag, and Versace sneakers. (Related: How to Dress Just Like Jennifer Lopez at the Gym)

When you want to be comfy but you also want to command attention, a matching tie-dye sweatshirt and sweatpants set like Lopez's is the ultimate solution. Sadly her exact set is no longer available—but no need to pencil in a dye project. Try channeling her look with one of these similar, in-stock options.

Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Joggers

Image zoom Shopbop

Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie

Image zoom Shopbop

Polo Ralph Lauren Shrunken Tie-Dyed Hoodie

Image zoom PacSun

Shein Tie-Dye Drop Shoulder Pocket Front Hoodie and Sweatpants Set

Image zoom Shein

Losturban Men's 3D Print Jogger Pants Casual Graphic Trouser Sweatpants

Image zoom

Losturban Colorful Tie-Dye 3D Printed Women's Pullover Hoodie Graphic Sweatshirt