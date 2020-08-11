Jennifer Lopez's Tie-Dye Sweatsuit Is Sold Out Everywhere—But You Can Shop These Dupes
She took the tie-dye trend to the extreme with a rainbow sweatsuit.
Sure, you can take a subtle approach to the tie-dye trend, opting for a shirt with a faded print or perhaps an inconspicuous phone case. But there's something to be said for fully committing with a complete in-your-face outfit. For anyone lost on how to pull off the latter, Jennifer Lopez just showed how it's done in a tie-dye on tie-dye sweatsuit. (Related: Tie-Dye Activewear That Will Make You Want to Bust Out the Rubber Bands)
Lopez wore a Polo Ralph Lauren tie-dye hoodie and matching sweatpants while heading to a recent filming session in New York. But this was not your average tie-dye sweatsuit set. It features bright-ass, large rainbow swirls, a print that most people would shy away from altogether. And instead of wearing minimal accessories with the look, J. Lo stuck with her usual. She added more tie-dye to the mix with a tie-dye face mask and carried around one of her signature custom crystal water bottles. She also wore Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers (Buy It, $90, nike.com) and her For Art's Sake Alien Sunglasses (Buy It, $215, saksfifthavenue.com). (Related: Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Other Celebs Are Constantly Spotted Wearing These Sunglasses)
The singer previously wore the tie-dye matching sweatsuit when she was in Milan for fashion week last year. (This was right before she walked the Versace runway in a recreation of her iconic "naked" dress.) That day, she paired it with a trifecta of designer accessories: oversized Gucci sunglasses, a quilted Valentino shoulder bag, and Versace sneakers. (Related: How to Dress Just Like Jennifer Lopez at the Gym)
When you want to be comfy but you also want to command attention, a matching tie-dye sweatshirt and sweatpants set like Lopez's is the ultimate solution. Sadly her exact set is no longer available—but no need to pencil in a dye project. Try channeling her look with one of these similar, in-stock options.
Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Joggers
Buy It: Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Joggers, $138, shopbop.com
Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie
Buy It: Worthy Threads Multi Tie-Dye Hoodie, $192, shopbop.com
Polo Ralph Lauren Shrunken Tie-Dyed Hoodie
Buy It: Polo Ralph Lauren Shrunken Tie-Dyed Hoodie, $148, pacsun.com
