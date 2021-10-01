Shoppers Love This $31 Athleisure Jumpsuit So Much, They're Buying It In Multiple Colors
Now that crisp cool weather is nearly here (along with apple-picking weekends and pumpkin spice-everything), it's time to take a good hard look at your fall wardrobe and decide if there are any holes to fill or if you simply want to pick up a few cute layers to start the season right. One item that more than 7,000 Amazon shoppers have already added to their carts is the sporty, cute Kirundo Jumpsuit (Buy It, $31, amazon.com).
The jumpsuit comes just in time to save you on those fall days when you have no clue how to dress for the outside world. You know the ones: It'll be chilly in the morning and unexpectedly hot by the afternoon. See, that's where this jumpsuit makes a world of difference. The loose-fitting, jogger-like pant legs offer coverage when you crave warmth, while the sleeveless top keeps you cool and allows for airflow when you are sweating. (Related: These Celeb-Approved Rompers Are Going to Be Your New WFH Uniform)
Kirundo's casual jumpsuit is made of a polyester-cotton blend, making it the perfect combination of stretch and comfort. The polyester allows for freedom of movement, and the cotton keeps things breathable. The material is thick-yet-lightweight, making it ideal for a jaunt to the beach or a trip to the mountains. If you feel like you're overheating, just scrunch up the pant legs to show off more of your calves, and if you're more cold-natured, just pop a long-sleeve top underneath or throw on a sweatshirt.
It's really no surprise that Amazon shoppers deem this jumpsuit "so comfy, it's insane." Customers can't stop praising the jumpsuit for its comfy, stretchy material and the fact that it's not — drumroll, please — see-through at all. "I'm in love," said one reviewer. "[It's the] first jumpsuit I have found that stretches, has pockets, has [at] flattering fit, amazing color, and isn't see-through." (Related: These Versatile $30 Joggers Are 'Comparable to Lululemon,' According to Shoppers)
While some love the jumpsuit for exercising and yoga, others note how stylish and functional it is for work life, as well. "I'm always looking for comfortable clothes I can dress up for work, and this by far takes the cake! I work with kids of all ages, but when I am working with daycare and preschool-age kids, I need something I can roll around on the floor in and jump back up and be presentable for the principal. This is the first jumpsuit I've ever worn, and I will be buying MANY more of this one," shared another.
And with a price tag of just $31 and availability in 23 different shades, one thing Amazon shoppers can agree on is that the jumpsuit is so amazing, they're buying it in multiple colors. One customer commented that it's so "impressive," they've purchased "the style in every color available."
If you're in the market for a cute outfit for fall that you can layer with a cozy sweater and sleek sneakers, or are on the hunt for a piece you can throw on to run errands or to your favorite fitness studio, look no further than the Kirundo Women's Jumpsuit. But hurry — now that the secret is out on how comfortable it is, it's possible that the stock and budget-friendly price won't last long.