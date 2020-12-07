Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Other Celebs Can’t Get Enough of This Comfy Underwear Brand
Thanks to the seeming perpetuity of work-from-home life and the demise of social activities with strangers, most of those in the “blessed with breasts” crowd have turned into braless creatures. You might put on a sports bra to pick up groceries or do your weekly stationary bike workout, but most of the time, your girls are chilling freely, and the underwire bra you used to wear to the office every day is collecting dust in your closet.
The underwear situation isn’t looking any better, either. Those five-year-old, full-coverage, and frayed panties you usually reserve for that ~special time of the month~ are now a go-to at least once a week.
But alas, all good things must come to an end, and eventually, you’re going to have to reintegrate yourself into the public sphere. While no one's forcing you (by all means, ditch bras forever, if you want!), that likely means stuffing your boobs back into bras and wearing panty line-free undies once more. If that's the case, why not invest in undergarments that are comfortable and cute enough to wear to the office, out to Sunday morning brunch, *and* to lounge around on the couch for hours and hours?
Enter: KiT Undergarments, a fresh bra, panty, and bodysuit company that’s captured the hearts and bods of celebs like Kate Hudson, Hailey Bieber, Mindy Kaling, January Jones, and Karlie Kloss. The brand’s styles aren’t just a balance of practical-meets-sexy, but they’re also made from materials you’ll practically want to live in, including stretchy spandex, eco-friendly and ultra-soft bamboo, and silky smooth nylon.
If you want in on all the action ASAP, you can snag a Basics Kit (Buy It, $170, goop.com) featuring all the essentials, including a soft wireless bra, a bodysuit, a set of bikini briefs, a thong, and easy-to-remove nipple covers. Or put a bit more thought into your purchases and choose your faves from the celeb-approved styles below. No matter which pieces you decide to add to your cart, though, you’re sure to look *and* feel like a million bucks.
Mindy Kaling’s Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Back in October, Kaling wore KiT Undergarments’ long sleeve bodysuit in a pink tie-dye pattern to show her support for Breast Cancer Awareness month, but based on its features, you’ll want to wear it all year long. Made from cozy bamboo fabric and completely tag-free, this bodysuit scores high marks in the comfort department. Plus, its thong cut means you don’t need to worry about panty lines showing through your skinny jeans, jumpsuits, or yoga pants. Kaling's retro colorway isn't available right now, but you can still grab Karlie Kloss’ rich cinnamon version that's fit for fall.
Buy It: KiT Undergarments Long Sleeve Bodysuit, $88, kitundergarments.com
Hailey Bieber’s Lightweight Triangle Soft Bra
If you consider yourself a proud member of the itty bitty titty committee, KiT Undergarments’ Lightweight Triangle Soft Bra — rocked by Hailey Bieber — is for you. The low-key bralette offers just enough support so that you don’t have to hold your boobs when you walk down the stairs, but it’s still lightweight enough that you still feel like you’re going au naturel. And like a traditional bralette, this piece has removable straps and a J-hook, so you can transform into a racer-back or criss-cross bra in a cinch. (Related: Meet Pepper, the New Body-Positive Bra Company for Small Breasts)
Kate Hudson’s Triangle Pullover Bra and High-Waist Boy Briefs
OK, if this video of Kate Hudson doing downward dogs and planks while wearing just KiT’s Triangle Pullover Bra and High-Waist Boy Briefs doesn’t convince you to stock up on the garments pronto, nothing will. Just like a sports bra, this wireless bralette doesn’t have clasps on the back strap, so if you practice yoga à la Hudson, you can lay down in Savasana without sharp pieces of metal digging into your back. And if you wear this bad boy out in public after your flow, you won’t need to worry about your nips turning into visible headlights; the bamboo bralette has strategic seams placed right over them to hide any indication that your breasts are feeling a bit chilly. What's more, the matching bamboo undies offer a high waistband and full coverage that will prevent them from sliding down your body while you’re running to catch the train or riding up your booty when you sit down.
January Jones’ Molded Balconette Bra
Designed for medium to large and fuller breasts, January Jones’ Molded Balconette Bra provides support with the help of a sturdy underwire and a triple-row hook closure on the thick back strap. And even with all of the reinforcements, the KiT Undergarments bra is still stylish, thanks to the chic seams running across the cups and jet black and millennial pink hues. And that’s exactly why reviewers can’t get enough of it. “I love this KiT Balconette bra so much that I own it in all of the colors they make,” wrote one shopper. “I work long hours at the hospital, and this is the first bra I've worn that stays put, including the straps. At home, I pair this with the KiT Tap Shorts and a tank for a comfortable (and sexy) look. I live in KiT Undergarments, for work, for play, and to sleep!”
Buy It: KiT Undergarments Molded Balconette Bra, $68, kitundergarments.com