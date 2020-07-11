These $25 Cork Sandals from Amazon Are the Knock-Off Birkenstocks You Need for Summer

Every summer, there are a few things I especially look forward to: beach days with friends, (more) frequent trips to my local ice cream shop, watching fireflies at night, and busting out my Birkenstocks. Lately, I've been seeing more city-dwellers hitting the streets in Birks, which proves old-school cork sandals are not only a fashion statement but that the classic leathery, strappy look has never really gone out of style.

I caved and bought my first pair of Birkenstocks (as an adult) a few years ago, and have found them to be one of the most comfortable and convenient sandals I own. They slip on with such ease—whether I'm throwing them on with shorts to walk my dog or with a sundress for dinner—go with everything in my wardrobe, and are even comfortable enough to double as slippers. The problem? I want them in every color, but my bank account isn't having it. (Related: The Best Women's Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures)

And get this: they are only 25-freaking-dollars—a far cry from the $130 I paid for my legit Birkenstock sandals. But I'm no sucker—even when it comes to a deal—so, of course, I checked out the reviews. But these shoes have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon with over 1,000 shoppers giving them five stars. Dang. Cushionaire also makes a knock-off version of Birkenstock's Mayari Sandals for $25. Decisions, decisions.

Image zoom AMAZON

First things first, the Cushionaire sandals have deep, cushy heel cups that help stabilize your foot by aligning it to your ankle and the rest of your body, says Petkov. "While it is not nearly as effective as custom-molded orthotics, it can help lightly correct both overpronation (where your foot rolls inward excessively) and supination (where it doesn't roll inward enough)," he adds. Petkov points out that their orthotic-like footbeds and heel cups add comfort and support, while the structure of the sandal encourages equal weight distribution to help relieve pressure on the heel. Also nice: The thick cork footbed helps absorb shock to reduce pain or tightness in your feet and joints, offering relief for those with foot issues and painful conditions such as plantar fasciitis. (FTR, Amazon reviewers agree.)

One way Cushionaire sandals are similar to Birkenstocks (besides the fact they look nearly the same) is that both brands use ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) for their soles, which Petkov likes for its lightness, durability, and rubber-like properties. "It provides cushioning without compromising in the stability department," he explains. They also both have adjustable buckles and are available in wide sizes, helping to accommodate wider feet and adding extra comfort for all-day wear. Since your feet swell during the day—especially when it's hot—having the ability to loosen your straps is a great option when you're walking for extended periods of time, notes Petkov.

The differences between these knock-off Birkenstocks and the real deal? Birkenstock sandals are made in Germany using the brand's high-quality contoured cork and rubber footbeds, which cradle your feet, says Petkov. Many Birkenstocks are also made with real leather, making them sturdy and breathable. Meanwhile, Cushionaire's model is crafted with authentic leather (suede) insoles, but vegan leather/suede straps, which is slightly less durable, but typically softer, he adds. The downside to choosing a suede finish: It can stain more easily. (Related: The Best Hiking Sandals for Women That, Yes, You Can Actually Hike In)

Since the price point is so low, you're simply not getting the same quality with the Cushionaire sandals as you would be with Birks—the soles may eventually fall apart and the color could fade over time. Keep in mind that worn-out shoes elevate the risk for heel pain, stress fractures, Achilles tendonitis, and even ankle sprains, warns Petkov. So, if you plan to wear the heck out of your Cushionaire sandals, you might need to replace them every season (or every other summer). But if you purchase them to wear after workouts, to the beach, or on occasional outings, chances are, they'll hold up and you won't need to buy a replacement pair anytime soon. (All that said, one Amazon reviewer said she's had her pair of Cushionaire knock-off Birkenstocks for two years and that they're holding up well.)

If you feel like splurging, Petkov swears by his own Birkenstock sandals, which have stood the test of time. "I've had a pair of Birkenstock sandals for eight years and I wear them regularly," he says. He notes that they've held up over the years, which speaks to their durability, quality, and reputation for being a very well-made shoe. You can snap up the OG Birkenstock Arizona Leather Sandal (Buy It, from $90, amazon.com), or opt for the strappier Birkenstock Mayari Sandals (Buy It, from $90, amazon.com) if you prefer a secure loop around your big toe.