11 Stylish Long-Sleeve Swimsuits That Will Protect You from the Sun

The good news: You don't have to be a surfer to pull them off.

ICYMI, surf-inspired one-piece and two-piece suits are taking over this summer, most likely due to everyone and their mother trading in quarantine for outdoor activities that are still social-distancing friendly (think: surfing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more). So it's not surprising to see long-sleeve swimwear is cropping up as the latest trend, which is perfect for active-minded people looking for more support and those wanting a little extra sun protection while still remaining fashionable. (Related: These UPF Clothes Will Protect Your Skin During Any Outdoor Activity)

You can opt for sporty long-sleeve swimsuits with rashguard-esque zippers, sexy long-sleeved one-pieces with cut-outs and mesh details, or even long-sleeved bikinis if you prefer a flirtier vibe. Ahead, the best long-sleeve swimsuits for all your summer outings.

Summersalt The Longshore

Image zoom SUMMERSALT

This long-sleeve swimsuit protects you from the sun—much like a rash guard—but you don't actually need to layer a swimsuit underneath. It features a shelf bra with soft, built-in cups, enough coverage for your booty, and compression fabric to keep it in place while you SUP or snorkel. Choose from either two colorblock options or trendy leopard print.

Rip Curl Keep On Surfin Surf Suit

Image zoom AMAZON

Designed to keep you comfy, covered, and looking cute—whether you're lounging poolside or catching waves—this one-piece boasts sporty stripe detailing, a cheeky cut in the back, and an open, keyhole back.

Billabong Born 4 Sun Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Image zoom NORDSTROM

Made from recycled swim fabric with built-in UPF 50 to protect you from ultraviolet rays, this surf-suit offers a bit more coverage with its mock neck, while still remaining fun and flattering, thanks to its neon colorblock design and high-cut leg. (Related: 10 Sustainable Activewear Brands Worth Breaking a Sweat In)

GirlsUpto Crop Top High Waisted Bikini Set

Image zoom AMAZON

If you want something that's a little flirty for your next vacation, try this affordable swimwear set. The long-sleeve crop-top has a scoop neck and removable padded inserts, while the high-waisted, retro-inspired bottom has an adorable knot detail. (Related: These Are the 13 Best Swimsuits on Amazon—and They're All Under $40)

Baleaf Long Sleeve One-Piece

Image zoom AMAZON

No one will believe you paid just $30 for this sleek long-sleeve one-piece suit. It's lightweight (but not see-through), made with four-way stretch for optimal movement in the water, has soft, removable padding, and the material is both chlorine-resistant and protected with UPF 50+, making this a great pick for laps and pool workouts. (P.S. Baleaf also makes these best-selling bike shorts that everyone is obsessed with.)

Cputan Long Sleeve Print Surfing One-Piece Swimsuit

Image zoom AMAZON

While it may not have any technology features in the fabric, this suit still helps to keep your arms and stomach from getting sunburned, while offering a flattering silhouette thanks to the deep v-cut front and open keyhole back. Wear it playing beach volleyball or when you're parked beneath an umbrella on the beach.

Seafolly Strappy Side Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Image zoom AMAZON

Putting a stylish spin on the classic one-piece, this long-sleeve baby features an edgy, embossed reptile pattern and multi-strap details on the sides for a peek-a-boo effect. The zip back makes it super easy to put on and take off, and it has a shelf bra with removable cups for added support for all your water activities. (Related: The Best Swimsuits for Literally Every Body)

Body Glove Maddie Long-Sleeve Cold Shoulder Bikini Top Swimsuit

Image zoom AMAZON

This two-piece nails both the long-sleeve swimsuit look and tie-dye trend for summer. The crop-top silhouette provides more coverage and support for outdoor adventures and also has open shoulder details for added breathability on hot days. Pair it with the coordinating bottoms and you're ready for a day in the sun.

Title Nine Zenith Long-Sleeve One-Piece Swimsuit

Image zoom TITLE NINE

The ultimate long-sleeved option for all your outdoor activities and water sports, it has a built-in shelf bra to keep things ~situated~, and UV protection so you have peace of mind whether you're on the beach, the boat, or by the lake.

Carve Designs Madeline Sunsie

Image zoom CARVE DESIGNS

This colorblocked, long-sleeve suit provides full UPF 50+ protection and comes in a vibrant pattern that'll look great in all your Instagrams. Slip a pair of shorts over it for rafting or hiking.

Sports Illustrated Swim Mesh Long-Sleeve One-Piece

Image zoom VENUS