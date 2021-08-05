Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday by announcing her new initiative, the 40x40 mentorship program, in which she has asked "40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce." In the video shared Wednesday on her and Prince Harry's nonprofit website, Archewell, Markle is seen sitting behind a desk enjoying a virtual conversation with pal Melissa McCarthy. Although McCarthy's attire — a floral dress and matching fascinator — likely prompted a few second takes, Markle's zodiac pieces are what really caught everyone's eyes.