Where to Find Meghan Markle's Zodiac Necklaces — and How to Get Them for Less
It's no secret that Meghan Markle is the queen of seriously stellar finds. Whether motivating the masses to upgrade their sneakers or tweak their beauty routines, the Duchess of Sussex is a major source of shopping inspiration. And with her latest public appearance, jewelry envy may be a possible side effect. (Related: Here's Why We're All So Obsessed with Meghan Markle)
Markle celebrated her 40th birthday on Wednesday by announcing her new initiative, the 40x40 mentorship program, in which she has asked "40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce." In the video shared Wednesday on her and Prince Harry's nonprofit website, Archewell, Markle is seen sitting behind a desk enjoying a virtual conversation with pal Melissa McCarthy. Although McCarthy's attire — a floral dress and matching fascinator — likely prompted a few second takes, Markle's zodiac pieces are what really caught everyone's eyes.
In the video, Markle is seen wearing two delicate pendants from Logan Hollowell's Constellation collection. The former Suits star wore a gold Taurus Constellation Necklace (Buy It, $1,600, loganhollowell.com), in honor of 2-year-old son Archie, along with a gold Gemini Constellation Necklace (Buy It, $1,785, logonhollowell.com), for 2-month-old daughter Lilibet.
Although mimicking Markle's newest gems could set you back four figures, fortunately, there are less-pricey alternatives. For instance, the T.W. Diamond Taurus Constellation Necklace in sterling silver from Zales is equally dazzling and adds just the right amount of sparkle.
And if you're not a Taurus, don't panic, as Zales also offers a bevy of zodiac constellation necklaces for the other star signs. Not to mention, some are also offered in a stunning rose gold shade. (Related: The Complete Guide to Zodiac Signs and Their Meanings)
If you're looking for more budget-friendly gems, both Zappos and Etsy offer stunning pendants for less than $100, whether The Sterling Forever 'When Stars Align' Constellation Necklace (Buy It, $69, zappos.com), or Dainty Zodiac Sign Necklace (Buy It, $28, etsy.com).
Should the stars being aligning elsewhere — or you simply want to add more zodiac merch to your growing collection — check out 16 of the best astrology gifts for either yourself or your BFF.