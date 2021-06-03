Birkenstock Arizona

With more than 23,000 five-star ratings, these podiatrist-approved slides have orthotic-like footbeds made of thick cork that help absorb shock to reduce pain or tightness in your feet and joints, as well as heel cups for added comfort and support. The design features adjustable buckles to accommodate wider feet — and since your feet swell during the day, especially when it's hot, being able to loosen the straps while walking for extended periods of time is clutch. Made of real leather, they are also breathable and durable, making them a worthy investment. (Prefer a budget-friendly option, but don't want to sacrifice comfort? Try this $25 Birkenstock dupe.)

One reviewer wrote: "I have horrible plantar fasciitis, and Birkenstocks are a godsend. I've been wearing them for years. It takes a couple of days for your feet to adjust to having actual support, but once they do, you'll be hesitant to wear anything else. They're functional, easy to put on, and extremely comfortable."