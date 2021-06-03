The Most Comfortable Slides, According to Customer Reviews
Warm weather is officially here and, chances are, you're in the market for new open-toe footwear. Instead of opting for a gladiator with time-consuming straps (just think about how annoying it is to take them on and off for the beach) or a sandal with a backstrap that may cause rubbing and blisters, why not cash in on summer's latest trend: the slide.
Not only are slides typically more comfortable than other types of sandals, but their slip-on design makes them incredibly convenient for throwing on and, yep, sliding off — meaning they're perfect for travelers, anyone on the go, and for wearing around home since they double as house slippers. Plus, they usually boast healthy-foot features, such as cushioned footbeds, thicker soles for shock absorption, and adjustable straps to accommodate wide feet.
While you might think of those classic rubber options you saw poolside as a kid, modern slides now come in plenty of sophisticated materials, including leather and suede, and have stylish details like ruching, buckles, and even platform heels. Keep scrolling for the most comfortable slides — whether you want a fashionable, everyday option, a waterproof sandal, or a recovery shoe — according to customer reviews. (Related: The Best Women's Sandals for All Your Summer Adventures)
Related Items
Birkenstock Arizona
With more than 23,000 five-star ratings, these podiatrist-approved slides have orthotic-like footbeds made of thick cork that help absorb shock to reduce pain or tightness in your feet and joints, as well as heel cups for added comfort and support. The design features adjustable buckles to accommodate wider feet — and since your feet swell during the day, especially when it's hot, being able to loosen the straps while walking for extended periods of time is clutch. Made of real leather, they are also breathable and durable, making them a worthy investment. (Prefer a budget-friendly option, but don't want to sacrifice comfort? Try this $25 Birkenstock dupe.)
One reviewer wrote: "I have horrible plantar fasciitis, and Birkenstocks are a godsend. I've been wearing them for years. It takes a couple of days for your feet to adjust to having actual support, but once they do, you'll be hesitant to wear anything else. They're functional, easy to put on, and extremely comfortable."
Teva Women's W Voya Slide Sandal
Ready for the water, these slides have a durable webbed upper that dries quickly, whether you're walking on the beach, kayaking, or traipsing through a stream mid-hike. They also boast a cushy footbed that Amazon reviewers, including one teacher, note makes them comfortable for anyone standing on their feet all day. And if sustainability is important to you, as of 2020, 100 percent of the brand's iconic straps are made using recycled plastic — meaning, nine million plastic bottles have been kept out of landfills.
"This is the third pair of these Teva sandals I’ve bought because they're the perfect slip-ons for the summer," said a customer. "Very versatile and super comfortable, I have them in 3 different colors. Great price too."
Dr. Scholl's Halsie Slide Sandal
These modern yet sporty peep-toe slides have a cushioned footbed, stretchy knit upper, and wedge heel, making them a stylish and comfortable pick for wearing all day. Also nice: The soft linings are made of recycled bottles, and with every purchase of this shoe, the brand will donate one tree to Trees for the Future to offset carbon emissions and help impoverished families plant trees for a better life. (Related: How to Shop for Sustainable Activewear)
Chaco Women's Chillos Slide Sandal
Slip these cloud-like babies on after a long run or hike. The vegan-friendly slides have contoured arch support and corrective footbeds that encourage proper alignment of your feet. Plus, the adjustable jacquard Z-straps allow you to tighten or loosen them for a personalized fit — especially crucial for anyone with a wider foot.
"I absolutely love these!" raved a fan. "I need arch support and these give just enough. I’ll definitely be purchasing more. Highly recommend if you are looking for a comfortable everyday versatile slide!"
Clarks Women's Brinkley Coast Slide Sandal
This slide has a comfy EVA-molded footbed, soft straps, and a durable TPR outsole that will hold up with extended wear. A three-part adjustable hook and loop closure system make them easy to adjust and offers a more secure fit, so your foot stays in place and you don't experience irritation or rubbing. (Related: How to Prevent Chafing — and How to Treat It When You Can't)
One reviewer shared: "I gave [the] Clarks brand a try and WOW! I’m so happy I did! These sandals are so comfortable, it’s like walking on air! They’re adjustable for width which makes these sandals ideal for a wide foot as well as a regular-sized foot! My new all-time favorite summer shoe brand now!"
Merrell Women's Juno Buckle Slide
If you're in the market for a dressier slide, look no further than this pick from Merrell. It has sturdy full-grain leather and suede uppers, adjustable straps, a contoured insole for all-day comfort, and a lightweight EVA foam midsole for stability and comfort. Choose from four neutral shades, including black, brown, tan, and striped.
"I ordered the brown pair from Orvis, and they are so lightweight and comfortable and the traction is amazing," said a customer. "They do make the flip flop sound when walking, so if you’re looking for something quiet for the office, you may want a pair with the back strap."
Adidas Women's Adilette Comfort Swim Shoe
Nearly 14,000 people have given this slide a five-star rating, so adding it to your shopping cart should be a no-brainer. It's lightweight, has a trendy single strap, and the pillow-soft cushioned footbed offers all-day comfort. And, it's available in 24 different colorways, so you're guaranteed to find one that'll go with everything in your closet.
"These slides are the best I’ve ever had," reported a shopper. "Super comfy, even for my wide feet. I weigh just a bit over 200 pounds and cheaper slides with a cloud foam insole tend to wear down more quickly when you're heavier. These babies haven’t budged. I loved them so much, I ordered a pair for my teenager and husband. They’re obsessed too!"
Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandals Slide
A lightweight-feel and minimalistic design will have everyone asking where you got these cute slides. They're water-friendly, have soft, flexible straps (read: they're super easy to slip on and off), and can take you from hanging at the lake to a casual dinner without the need for a wardrobe change. Plus, they've received more than 16,000 glowing reviews, so you'll be in good company. (Related: The Best Water Shoes to Keep You Dry That Are Also Acceptable to Wear IRL)
One fan wrote: "I love the sandals! They needed no break-in. They were comfortable and resilient from the first wearing. The cushioning in the footbed is surprisingly supportive and comfortable, even though the profile is quite slim. I love the way they look, not clunky at all. And I like that they are easy off and on, but don't fall off while walking. They're a real bull's eye."
Sorel Women's Ella II Slide
These slides are sleek, minimal, and ideal for everyday wear. They have two full-grain leather straps, a jute-wrapped midsole, and a flexible PU-like EVA footbed that offers plenty of cushion despite how flat they appear. And because they come from the outdoor brand Sorel, they are made with an extra-grippy rubber sole that will carry you safely over slick city streets and neighborhood puddles. Pick from six neutrals, with a few options having an espadrille-influence, perfect for summer.
"Love these sandals — [they're] cute with shorts, skinny jeans, and cropped jeans," reported a shopper. "Enough cushion on the bottom so you do not feel like you are wearing completely flat sandals. I went up a half size as others suggested and they fit perfectly. The detail going around the sandal is cute too. Easy to slip on and no "breaking in" [period]."
OOFOS Post-Exercise Active Sport Recovery Slide Sandal
It's no surprise that OOFOS is a household name among recovery sandals since the brand has worked with an expert foam chemist to develop a proprietary material called OOfoam, which can absorb 37 percent more impact than standard footwear foam. This slide also features a patented footbed to cradle your arches and is designed to allow natural motion and relief, optimizing the health of your feet. And while they might not be the most fashionable pair in the list, they've received more than 9,000 five-star ratings, with one reviewer claiming this slide is as if "Birkenstock and Croc had a baby" — they're that comfortable. (Related: These Women's Slide Sandals Are Made for Exercise Recovery)
"I'm over 45, have arthritis, do CrossFit, and live in a house with concrete floors," shared a customer. "My feet hurt all the time. I don't care that they're ugly. I don't care that when worn with bare feet they sometimes make tiny little "fart" sounds. I don't care. They feel that good. If I am in the house, these puppies are on my feet. I kick them off when I get in bed at night, and they go right back on first thing in the morning. They are supportive, comfy, and easy."
Hoka One One Women's Ora Recovery Slide
Chunky footwear is in, and these sporty slides hit the target. They have a thick, platform-like sole that absorbs shock as you walk, a soft top layer that keeps your foot in place, and strategic groove placement that provides optimal comfort and traction.
One reviewer said: "These slides are very comfortable. They work for everything including walking. I will definitely be purchasing more once these wear out. My last pair lasted me two years."
Olukai Pihapiha
In the market for a sophisticated comfortable slide for summer? Check out this pair from Hawaiian brand Olukai. Available in island-inspired colorways (such as pineapple, rose, and coral), these ruched sandals have a soft, wraparound leather strap, an anatomical molded EVA midsole, and a plush foam underlay that's comfortable enough for running errands or walking under the stars along the boardwalk.
"The arch support on these is out of the ballpark," noted a shopper. "So good!! They are super comfortable, like all OluKais. The coral color is so summery and cute. My husband loves how casual and bright they look. They are kind of like really nice house slippers you can wear out to perk up a casual outfit."
Dankso Sophie
If you don't want to sacrifice style for comfort, Dansko is a brand to consider, since its outsole carries the Seal of Acceptance from the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). From its summer collection, the Sophie is an ideal choice if you are also wanting dressier footwear with a little bit of height. The twin-strap design is customizable, thanks to buckles, and the DRI-LEX wrapped footbed wicks away moisture to keep your feet dry and odor-free on hot, summer days.
"So comfy!" raved a customer. "Softer and with more give than the clogs, but with the same wonderful support. They don't look clunky either. I have a bad knee and these shoes are very kind to it."