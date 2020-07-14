No, Really, You Need This features wellness products our editors and experts feel so passionately about that they can basically guarantee it will make your life better in some way. If you've ever asked yourself, "This seems cool, but do I really ~need~ it?" the answer this time is yes.

I don't know about you, but I've been getting pretty bored of my four-month quarantine wardrobe, which heavily consists of loungewear, activewear, and pajamas (if I'm feeling especially lazy and have no Zoom calls on my calendar). While I don't really miss wearing makeup or getting three-degree burns from my curling iron, now that it's summer, I do miss, well, feeling cute.

Unfortunately, I abandoned all my warm-weather outfits and breezy sundresses in my NYC apartment when I left to isolate with my family in Florida (I never thought I'd be here for months). So I've basically been condemned to sweatpants (or biker shorts, since it's a million degrees outside) for the foreseeable future. Call me crazy, but I even miss wearing my heeled sandals. Yep, quarantine has changed me. (Related: These $25 Cork Sandals from Amazon Are the Knock-Off Birkenstocks You Need for Summer)

On day 9,156,453 of quarantine, I took one look at my sad sweatpants and decided enough was enough. I grabbed my laptop and clicked over to Old Navy, one of my go-to spots for trendy, comfortable fashion that's—most importantly—cheap. (It's seriously so underrated. Even celebrities love the brand.) I love a good jumpsuit, so imagine the joy I felt when I came across the Old Navy Breathe ON V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit (Buy It, $34 at checkout, $45 , oldnavy.com). It was right up my alley with its athleisure-inspired design and incredibly affordable price tag. I immediately bought a size extra-small and small, so I could make sure it was roomy enough in the legs and booty.

Upon receiving the Old Navy Breathe ON V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, I completely fell in love with it. The sleeveless style and v-neck and -back are perfect for summer, while the pockets are handy for everything I need to carry around my house, including my phone, chapstick, and dog treats for my pup. It's made of breathable, stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric that feels as soft as my sweatpants, but keeps me cool and comfortable even in the Florida heat—whether I'm reading outside, walking my dog, or eating dinner on the porch with my family.

But one of my favorite details has to be the elasticized waist with the adjustable bungee-cord drawstring, which gives the jumpsuit a sporty aesthetic and making it super wearable outside of my house. I’ve been wearing it nonstop as my work-from-home uniform, but have also sported it running errands, lounging on weekends, and Facetiming with friends. (Related: I’ve Tried Dozens of Workout Pants, and I Keep Coming Back to These $30 Leggings)

Instead of returning the size that didn't fit, I gave it to my mom to try. Just so you know, my mom and I are 30 years apart in age, have totally different styles and body shapes, and she's not exactly a jumpsuit fan. However, she slipped it on and couldn't believe how comfortable and flattering it was on her petite figure. (It's slightly cropped and still didn't swallow her ankles like most pants do.) My modest mother hates when clothing hugs her butt too much, and she fully expected the jersey material to be too clingy, and it wasn't at all. (Related: This TikTok Fashion Trend Will Get You Through Quarantine)

It's not often (read: never, honestly) that my mom and I reach for the same garment, but this Old Navy jumpsuit is now in both of our closets—in multiple colors. We were *so* obsessed with it that we purchased it in multiple shades. (Note: My mom also majored in Fashion Merchandising and was a buyer for a department store, so while she has great taste, she also considers quality when making any clothing purchase. She won't invest in clothing that looks or feels cheap—and this jumpsuit has her stamp of approval.)