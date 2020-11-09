These days, Olivia says she's been embracing loungewear just like the rest of us, though she still describes her personal style as "glam." As someone who goes for a somewhat put-together look even when she's prioritizing comfort, Olivia says she wanted to bring that philosophy to Culpos x INC. "It's so important to be comfortable these days," she says. "I think we just need to be kind to ourselves and treat ourselves in a way that makes us feel good. And for me, that doesn't mean getting dressed up to sit on my couch, but I don't necessarily want to feel like I'm wearing the same pajamas every day either. It's nice to feel like you're making another day at home special. This collection kind of speaks to that." (Related: Olivia Culpo Shares Her Style Hacks While Traveling)