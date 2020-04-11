Image zoom Katya_Havok/Getty Images

I have a confession: My latest guilty pleasure, now that I'm spending most of my time at home, is TikTok. Last year, you couldn't have paid me (okay, actually, maybe) to jump on the Gen Z platform. But after a couple of weeks in isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak in my Brooklyn apartment, this millennial caved out of boredom and downloaded the popular video app. I'm embarrassed to share how many hours I've spent mindlessly scrolling through dance challenges, pranks, beauty hacks, and adorable pet videos. The short answer: A lot.

One thing I've noticed is that the majority of people on the app are sporting oversized sweatshirts, and pairing them with everything from bike shorts to leggings. Obviously loungewear has become the new normal for society since social distancing has turned everyone into homebodies; however, after a little digging, I discovered that oversized sweatshirts have long been a fashion trend on TikTok before quarantine comfy clothes became a thing (or a necessity). (Related: The 10 Leggings Shape Editors Are Currently Living In)

TikTok stars like Loren Grey, Charli D'Amelio, Addison Easterling (aka Addison Rae), and Avani Gregg are all known to rock oversized sweatshirts in their videos—and have been since before the "stay home" movement. But now, influencers and celebrities—including Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Chiara Ferragni—who have resorted to TikTok for quarantine entertainment, have also taken note of the cozy trend.

It totally makes sense, considering oversized sweatshirts are perfect for lounging at home on the couch, but are still acceptable to wear running to the supermarket. And in the TikTok world, they are fashionable without making it look like you tried too hard (even if you did spend a bazillion hours trying to learn the 'Savage' dance choreography). Oversized sweatshirts strike the perfect balance between sporty and chic, while ensuring you're comfortable all day long. (Related: The Self-Care Items Shape Editors Are Using At Home to Stay Sane During Quarantine)

If you, like me, plan to spend your weekend practicing some retail therapy, you might want to make the TikTok trend your new WFH uniform. I'm now on the hunt for oversized sweatshirts, which will basically turn me into a mash-up of a 15-year-old TikTok-er and Ariana Grande in isolation (*face palm*)—but, I've accepted that. (Related: Whitney Port's Cute Loungewear Set Is Perfect for Working from Home)

Below, the cutest oversized sweatshirts to get you through quarantine.

Champion UO Exclusive Boyfriend Script Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt

Buy It: Champion UO Exclusive Boyfriend Script Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, $56, urbanoutfitters.com

Dannijo Bullseye Dyed Hoodie

Buy It: Dannijo Bullseye Dyed Hoodie, $145, carbon38.com

Nike Sportswear NSW Fleece Crew

Buy It: Nike Sportswear NSW Fleece Crew, $80, nike.com

Daydreamer Rolling Stones Tongue Hoodie

Buy It: Daydreamer Rolling Stones Tongue Hoodie, $128, freepeople.com

Alo Freestyle Sweatshirt

Buy It: Alo Freestyle Sweatshirt, $108, aloyoga.com

adidas Originals Bellista Lace Sweatshirt

Buy It: adidas Originals Bellista Lace Sweatshirt, $65, zappos.com

Caslon Side Slit Cotton Sweatshirt

Buy It: Caslon Side Slit Cotton Sweatshirt, $49, nordstrom.com

Free People Rivalry Hoodie

Buy It: Free People Rivalry Hoodie, $49, freepeople.com

Reebok Studio Cozy Fashion Hoodie

Buy It: Reebok Studio Cozy Fashion Hoodie, $65, reebok.com

Sweaty Betty Simhasana Sweatshirt

Buy It: Sweaty Betty Simhasana Sweatshirt, $85, sweatybetty.com

Alala Dusk Sweatshirt

Buy It: Alala Dusk Sweatshirt, $135, alalastyle.com