This TikTok Fashion Trend Will Get You Through Quarantine
Now that you're on (what feels like) day 1,956,378 of quarantine, just lean into it.
I have a confession: My latest guilty pleasure, now that I'm spending most of my time at home, is TikTok. Last year, you couldn't have paid me (okay, actually, maybe) to jump on the Gen Z platform. But after a couple of weeks in isolation during the Covid-19 outbreak in my Brooklyn apartment, this millennial caved out of boredom and downloaded the popular video app. I'm embarrassed to share how many hours I've spent mindlessly scrolling through dance challenges, pranks, beauty hacks, and adorable pet videos. The short answer: A lot.
One thing I've noticed is that the majority of people on the app are sporting oversized sweatshirts, and pairing them with everything from bike shorts to leggings. Obviously loungewear has become the new normal for society since social distancing has turned everyone into homebodies; however, after a little digging, I discovered that oversized sweatshirts have long been a fashion trend on TikTok before quarantine comfy clothes became a thing (or a necessity). (Related: The 10 Leggings Shape Editors Are Currently Living In)
TikTok stars like Loren Grey, Charli D'Amelio, Addison Easterling (aka Addison Rae), and Avani Gregg are all known to rock oversized sweatshirts in their videos—and have been since before the "stay home" movement. But now, influencers and celebrities—including Jessica Alba, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Chiara Ferragni—who have resorted to TikTok for quarantine entertainment, have also taken note of the cozy trend.
It totally makes sense, considering oversized sweatshirts are perfect for lounging at home on the couch, but are still acceptable to wear running to the supermarket. And in the TikTok world, they are fashionable without making it look like you tried too hard (even if you did spend a bazillion hours trying to learn the 'Savage' dance choreography). Oversized sweatshirts strike the perfect balance between sporty and chic, while ensuring you're comfortable all day long. (Related: The Self-Care Items Shape Editors Are Using At Home to Stay Sane During Quarantine)
If you, like me, plan to spend your weekend practicing some retail therapy, you might want to make the TikTok trend your new WFH uniform. I'm now on the hunt for oversized sweatshirts, which will basically turn me into a mash-up of a 15-year-old TikTok-er and Ariana Grande in isolation (*face palm*)—but, I've accepted that. (Related: Whitney Port's Cute Loungewear Set Is Perfect for Working from Home)
Below, the cutest oversized sweatshirts to get you through quarantine.
Champion UO Exclusive Boyfriend Script Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt
Buy It: Champion UO Exclusive Boyfriend Script Sleeve Hoodie Sweatshirt, $56, urbanoutfitters.com
Dannijo Bullseye Dyed Hoodie
Buy It: Dannijo Bullseye Dyed Hoodie, $145, carbon38.com
Nike Sportswear NSW Fleece Crew
Buy It: Nike Sportswear NSW Fleece Crew, $80, nike.com
Daydreamer Rolling Stones Tongue Hoodie
Buy It: Daydreamer Rolling Stones Tongue Hoodie, $128, freepeople.com
Alo Freestyle Sweatshirt
Buy It: Alo Freestyle Sweatshirt, $108, aloyoga.com
adidas Originals Bellista Lace Sweatshirt
Buy It: adidas Originals Bellista Lace Sweatshirt, $65, zappos.com
Caslon Side Slit Cotton Sweatshirt
Buy It: Caslon Side Slit Cotton Sweatshirt, $49, nordstrom.com
Free People Rivalry Hoodie
Buy It: Free People Rivalry Hoodie, $49, freepeople.com
Reebok Studio Cozy Fashion Hoodie
Buy It: Reebok Studio Cozy Fashion Hoodie, $65, reebok.com
Sweaty Betty Simhasana Sweatshirt
Buy It: Sweaty Betty Simhasana Sweatshirt, $85, sweatybetty.com
Alala Dusk Sweatshirt
Buy It: Alala Dusk Sweatshirt, $135, alalastyle.com
