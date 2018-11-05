This incredibly light down jacket won't take up much space in a suitcase or a gym bag once it's packed into its carrying pouch — and it comes in six versatile colors (black, navy, taupe, olive, silver, and merlot) that'll go with everything in your closet. Plus, many buyers go as far as to say that this coat is actually better and warmer than pricier alternatives they own from popular name brands.

One reviewer wrote: "I lived in Chicago for many years and this was my only winter coat. Shockingly very warm. I travel a lot for business, so this is the perfect coat to roll up into a ball and put in the convenient carrying bag and throw in my laptop bag for the plane."