The Best Packable Puffer Jackets for All Your Adventures
32 Degrees Ultra Light Down Packable Down
This incredibly light down jacket won't take up much space in a suitcase or a gym bag once it's packed into its carrying pouch — and it comes in six versatile colors (black, navy, taupe, olive, silver, and merlot) that'll go with everything in your closet. Plus, many buyers go as far as to say that this coat is actually better and warmer than pricier alternatives they own from popular name brands.
One reviewer wrote: "I lived in Chicago for many years and this was my only winter coat. Shockingly very warm. I travel a lot for business, so this is the perfect coat to roll up into a ball and put in the convenient carrying bag and throw in my laptop bag for the plane."
Calvin Klein Hooded Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
For serious warmth on the go, try this chevron-quilted metallic number, which can be surprisingly stashed in a separate bag that comes with the jacket.
"Finding the right gear for winter on the Plains that can be easy to manage, while traveling is now improved greatly by this wonderful and well-designed coat," said a shopper. "It has now been tested in minus one-degree weather with 50 mile-per-hour winds. The hood stayed on and did not mush down my hair while doing so. It packs into the little sack that came with the coat and it is almost weightless to boot. I have never been more pleased with a coat."
Eddie Bauer CirrusLite 2.0 Down Parka
If you're looking for something that will stand up to the elements but is also stylish, this down puffer should fit the bill. Made with Responsible Down Standard (RDS)-certified insulation, it's also lightweight, packable, and features a water-resistant finish to shed moisture — whether you're caught in a light storm or sudden snow flurry.
"I have a couple of packable coats in different colors, and this is one of my favorites," shared a customer. "I love the length and it was warm for the chili mornings in Canada on my visit a couple of weeks ago."
Patagonia Women's Down Sweater Jacket
For outdoor pursuits when you're limited on space, you can't do better than this light-but-cozy packable puffer jacket. It's windproof — designed with a 100 percent recycled polyester ripstop shell — and is made with 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down (goose down certified by NSF International to help ensure the birds that supply it are not force-fed or live-plucked). Reviewers love how it makes the perfect everyday jacket — ideal for every season. It can even be layered beneath a parka for skiing. (Related: The Best Ski Clothes to Take You from the Slopes to Après-Ski Cocktails)
"This is my third down sweater jacket (I like different colors)!" raved a buyer. "I love how warm I stay in these without sacrificing mobility. I would highly recommend. They fit snug (like a sweater) so if you want a little extra room order the size up."
Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket
This water-repellent style is great for active travel and busy errand days alike. A removable hood means you only have extra bulk when you really need it. (Prefer a longer version that will cover your bum? Shop Lululemon's Pack It Down Jacket Long.)
One reviewer wrote: "This jacket keeps you nice and warm while looking good. The color is great, and I love that it is packable!" (Check out one why one Shape editor is obsessed with Lululemon Fast and Free Tights.)
Cotopaxi Fuego Down Jacket
Add a fun pop of color to your winter style with this striped puffer. Style it with jeans and a sweater or wear it to and from the gym with your best white kicks. It's made with responsibly sourced, water-resistant 800-fill goose down, making it a lightweight jacket you can sport from fall through spring — and even taking it camping for chilly summer nights. It also boasts an assortment of stash pockets for all your essentials and can stash into its own internal pocket for easy storage.
"I love this jacket... the colors on the cream palate make me swoon," raved a shopper. "Super nice texture and quality to the material. I imagine it'll be perfect for layering."
Wantdo Hooded Packable Ultra Light Weight Short Down Jacket
With nearly 4,000 five-star ratings from customers, it's no surprise that this packable down jacket is an Amazon best-seller. It has a durable water-repellent coating on the fabric and is made with duck down and feathers to keep you dry and warm, no matter the weather. And the best news is that it packs into an included pouch, so it'll fit just right into your duffel. (Related: How to Pack for an Active Vacation Without Checking a Bag)
"This jacket is awesome!" wrote one happy reviewer. "I can't believe I was going to buy one similar for $200. I wore it hiking in 50-degree weather, and I was burning up. Not because of the activity but because this jacket makes you so warm!"
The North Face Thermoball Eco Jacket
The insulation for this eco-conscious pick is made from 100 percent post-consumer recycled polyester, and the lightweight, yet warm puffy jacket can be stowed in its own hand pocket for hikes and while traveling. Convenient, right? Choose from five pretty colorways, including this subtle lavender.
One reviewer shared: "I really like this coat, it fits great and was exactly what I was looking for. I am also pleasantly surprised at the warmth of the coat even though it is super light weight."
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Hoody
Perfect for cold, rainy climates, this innovative puffer will keep you warm even when wet, thanks to 800-fill, RDS-certified, breathable goose down. A low-profile design means it's also easy to layer under a shell in snowy conditions, and it packs down into its own pocket for a compact carry. Since it weighs in at less than 8 ounces, it's an ideal jacket for backpacking trips.
"I absolutely love this jacket!" reports a buyer. "It is super warm and extremely lightweight. I've taken it on a few backpacking trips now and kept admiring it."