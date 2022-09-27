The Fleece Brand Worn by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Garner Is Trending on TikTok Again

Shop this classic fall must-have before temperatures drop.

Published on September 27, 2022

Jennifer Garner and Kendall Jenner
As a person from the Northeast, fall primarily means one thing to me: Patagonia fleeces all day, every day. The Patagonia aesthetic is, according to my mom's photo album from the '90s, decades old and ridiculously easy to pull off. After securing your favorite pullover or zip-up style, all you need are some socks, sandals, and the spirit of adventure to transform into a laid back, outdoorsy girlie. That's why I'm so psyched to see my favorite cozy outerwear trending on TikTok yet again, and with good reason.

Just this week, the brand's CEO, Yvon Chouinard, donated $3 billion to fighting climate change, giving environmentally-conscious creators another reason to celebrate their favorite accessory. "I truly believe in taking care of your clothing! Invest in responsible brands like Patagonia!" wrote TikTok creator @granola.guy_69.

"Patagucci forever" added TikTok creator @k8pekuri in a video applauding the brand while showing off her Synchilla Snap​​-T Fleece pullover, a style that Kendall Jenner has rocked more than once. Like all patagonia fleeces, the Synchilla is made from recycled and free trade materials, and is by far the softest article of clothing I've ever touched. The roomy fit is comfortable and easy to layer over thicker sweaters as the weather continues to cool. Plus, in a video showing off their collection, TikTok creator @crunchykeen demonstrated that these fleeces are made to last a lifetime. (BTW: These are the best fleece pullovers, according to shoppers.)

Patagonia Tik Tok Trend
Buy It: PatagoniaSynchilla Snap -T Fleece, $129, rei.com

Another celebrity and shopper favorite is the Better Sweater Fleece, a style that Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes both wear on repeat. This zip-up features a slimmer fit, making it an aerodynamic pick for outdoor sports like running, biking, and hiking. Despite the thinner, smoother material, this fleece still effectively keeps wearers warm. In fact, one REI shopper noted that it even helped them stay comfortable while backpacking through wind, rain, and hail.

Patagonia Tik Tok Trend
Buy It: Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover, $129, rei.com

Patagonia Tik Tok Trend
Buy It: Patagonia Better Sweater Fleece Jacket, $149, rei.com

Trends cycle through TikTok so quickly, it can be hard to keep up. However, the beauty of this seasonal Patagonia outerwear is that it will likely never go out of style. Shop yours from REI before temperatures drop.

