Previously, I found that the arms of my Warby Parker glasses became stretched rather quickly, and they would slide down or even fall off if my head was tilted too far downward. I totally could have popped into any of their stores to have them tightened, but, to pandemic me, this is just one of those small chores that I just never do. My Peepers glasses, on the other hand, feature spring hinges, so the arms adjust perfectly to my face, and they haven't stretched out yet. I’ve been wearing them daily for almost three months, and they are still holding up.