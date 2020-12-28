This is going to sound ignorant, but I had no idea how much eyeglasses cost until I went to the eye doctor for the first time about three years ago.
I was perusing the shop outside of the doctor’s office when an associate came over and told me about the great “deal” they were running on certain glasses. Never one to pass up a sale, I fully indulged the associate, but when she began naming prices, I nearly fainted. She was showing me frames for $300 that were on sale. I had only discovered I needed these things 10 minutes ago, and now I was being told I'd need to invest in what would become the most expensive element of my daily outfits? Thank you so much but no, absolutely not.
Now, I should note that because my vision impairment was so minimal, and I wasn't dealing with astigmatism, for example, I could get away with simple reading glasses, which come in various levels of magnifying lenses rather than prescription lenses, which ultimately saves a lot of money, but I was still sticker-shocked.
Luckily, a Warby Parker store had just opened up near me. It was shiny and new, and it sold much more affordable glasses — each around $100 for frames and prescription lenses if you forgo any bells and whistles. I went in, chose a pair, and placed my order — and they served me really well for a while. But when I realized my eyes were still straining a bit, I thought it might be time to revisit the eye doctor. My prescription, which was extremely mild, did increase slightly, so I was back in the market for new reading glasses. (Related: Do Blue Light Glasses Really Work?)
This time, though, I wanted to be really budget-conscious. Plus living in New York City, I had been under pretty strict lockdown orders at the time thanks to COVID-19, so I figured no one was even going to see me in these things anyway. Naturally, I did what any savvy penny pincher would do — I headed to Amazon.
That’s where the world of affordable eyeglasses opened up for me. I immediately landed on a brand called Peepers. Determined to do my due diligence in regard to research, I gave them a Google and learned that Oprah had already beaten me to this brand discovery, which confirmed for me that these glasses were the ones.
I decided to go to the Warby Parker site, choose a pair that I liked, and then see if I could find a decent dupe from the Peepers brand — and it worked. I really liked Warby Parker's Tatum and Winston styles. So, for a similar, less expensive option, I ended up opting for the Peepers Limelight Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses (Buy It, $25, amazon.com). (Related: The Best Blue Light-Blocking Glasses to Save Your Eyes from All That Scrolling)
Previously, I found that the arms of my Warby Parker glasses became stretched rather quickly, and they would slide down or even fall off if my head was tilted too far downward. I totally could have popped into any of their stores to have them tightened, but, to pandemic me, this is just one of those small chores that I just never do. My Peepers glasses, on the other hand, feature spring hinges, so the arms adjust perfectly to my face, and they haven't stretched out yet. I’ve been wearing them daily for almost three months, and they are still holding up.
Also, I noticed scratches on my Warby Paker lenses almost immediately, but that could be because I wasn’t exactly the most careful when it came to taking care of the lenses. (FTR, according to the Warby Parker site, all reading glasses lenses are treated with "all of our standard lens treatments like scratch-resistant and anti-reflective coatings.") That said, I haven't exactly been more delicate with my Peepers glasses, and so far, no scratches. I even clean the lenses with whatever shirt or sweater I’m wearing, which is definitely-probably not advisable. FWIW, my lenses on the Peepers do have a double dose of an anti-scratch coating for additional protection.
Peepers lenses are available in five magnification strengths (1x, 1.5x, 2x, 2.5x, and 3x), as well as an option with no magnification. On top of offering crisper vision, the brand claims the lenses filter more than 40 percent of blue light from your devices. I used to get headaches after sitting in front of my computer for an extended amount of time — whether this was from the digital eye strain or blue light, I’m not sure — but it hasn’t been a problem since I’ve started wearing these glasses. They also have an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and UV protection that blocks 99.9 percent of UVA and UVB light, so you’re covered while driving, for example. (Related: This Blue Light-Blocking Screen Protector Might Save You from Digital Eye Strain)
Finally, let's not forget to mention that these Peppers glasses are just cute. The best part is that they're only $25, so you can even order a backup pair if you love them. Although I already own the Peepers Limelight glasses, I asked for the brand's Headliner Blue Light Filtering Reading Glasses (Buy It, $25, amazon.com) as a stocking stuffer, so I can switch up my look whenever I want.
While there's no option for you to choose different measurements for your face (as you can with some Warby Parker styles), Peepers has a variety of styles at different widths so you can find the most flattering fit for your face. Personally, I love the style I chose — plus, my Peepers reading glasses are durable, functional, chic, and didn't cost $300.