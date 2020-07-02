Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Need a reason to stock up on some new sunglasses? Your wish is my—well, Quay Australia's—command: the eyewear company is having a major buy one, get one free promotion on all of its glasses through July 5.

Yes, all—every pair on the site is included and no promo code is required. Simply browse through the (many!) sunnies and blue-light glasses and choose your favorite frames. When you're finally ready to check out, the discount code will automatically be applied, so you can press "purchase" in peace. Quay's glasses range in price from $55–$75, so getting a pair entirely free is a significant score. (Related: The Best Budget-Friendly Sunglasses Under $100)

If this is your first introduction to Quay, let's catch you up: Born in the land down under, the eyewear brand is known for its on-trend sunglasses that look like they cost twice their actual price. Sound up your alley? Well, you're in good company—celeb fans of the eyewear brand include Shay Mitchell and Heidi Klum, and Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Lizzo have all launched collections with Quay. And thanks to the current BOGO promotion, you can snag two of these celeb-favorite styles for the price of one. (And while you're online shopping, head over to Amazon to score J. Lo's go-to Adidas sneakers as well.)

Image zoom Image zoom Image zoom

Left: Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images Center: Raymond Hall/Getty Images Right: RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

If you're feeling more of a round frame... Try the Vanessa Hudgens- and Lucy Hale-approved Quay Farrah sunglasses (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com).

If you want a bold look... you could go with the Quay Hindsight (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com), a flashy shield pair that J. Lo's sported in a few different colors.

If you're into oversized aviators... you can try the Quay High Key (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com) or Vivienne (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com) sunglasses, both of which Lopez has worn on repeat.

While Quay has held buy one, get one free sales in the past, this July 4th promotion is probably one of the best deals the brand will offer all year. If you ask me, seems like a good excuse as any to fit in some holiday weekend shopping.

Image zoom Quay Australia

Image zoom Quay Australia