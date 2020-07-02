Quay Australia Is Having a Buy One, Get One Free Sale On All Sunglasses
Several Jennifer Lopez-approved pairs are included.
Need a reason to stock up on some new sunglasses? Your wish is my—well, Quay Australia's—command: the eyewear company is having a major buy one, get one free promotion on all of its glasses through July 5.
Yes, all—every pair on the site is included and no promo code is required. Simply browse through the (many!) sunnies and blue-light glasses and choose your favorite frames. When you're finally ready to check out, the discount code will automatically be applied, so you can press "purchase" in peace. Quay's glasses range in price from $55–$75, so getting a pair entirely free is a significant score. (Related: The Best Budget-Friendly Sunglasses Under $100)
If this is your first introduction to Quay, let's catch you up: Born in the land down under, the eyewear brand is known for its on-trend sunglasses that look like they cost twice their actual price. Sound up your alley? Well, you're in good company—celeb fans of the eyewear brand include Shay Mitchell and Heidi Klum, and Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, and Lizzo have all launched collections with Quay. And thanks to the current BOGO promotion, you can snag two of these celeb-favorite styles for the price of one. (And while you're online shopping, head over to Amazon to score J. Lo's go-to Adidas sneakers as well.)
If you're feeling more of a round frame... Try the Vanessa Hudgens- and Lucy Hale-approved Quay Farrah sunglasses (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com).
If you want a bold look... you could go with the Quay Hindsight (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com), a flashy shield pair that J. Lo's sported in a few different colors.
If you're into oversized aviators... you can try the Quay High Key (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com) or Vivienne (Buy It, $65, quayaustralia.com) sunglasses, both of which Lopez has worn on repeat.
Maybe you've been meaning to pick out some glasses to block out high-energy visible (HEV) light, aka blue light, during screen time—after all, looks like the work-from-home life is here to stay. Good news for your peepers (and purse): Quay also sells clear blue-light blocking glasses that are, yup, part of the BOGO promotion. Popular styles include Quay All Nighter (Buy It, $55, quayaustralia.com), a cat-eye style, and Hardwire (Buy It, $55, quayaustralia.com), a classic rectangular frame that comes in 14 colors. (Related: Chrissy Teigen Teamed Up with Quay for a Line of Sunnies and Blue Light-Blocking Glasses)
While Quay has held buy one, get one free sales in the past, this July 4th promotion is probably one of the best deals the brand will offer all year. If you ask me, seems like a good excuse as any to fit in some holiday weekend shopping.
