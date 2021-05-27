SKIMS Is Having Its First-Ever Public Sale — and It's Not to Be Missed
Since Kim Kardashian launched SKIMS in 2019, the brand's sales have been few and far between. Sure, SKIMS had a private (read: only available to email subscribers who were subject to a waitlist) Black Friday sale in 2019, followed by another one for BF 2020. But the celeb-founded company is finally opening up its discounts to everyone as part of its Memorial Day Weekend sale. And with a selection of items 50 percent (!!) off, SKIMS' first-ever public sale is arguably worth the wait.
If this is the first you're hearing of SKIMS, a little background: After years spent struggling to find shapewear that slimmed and smoothed her silhouette, Kardashian decided to start her own brand. "I rely on solution-wear to accentuate and enhance my body and often I found myself cutting and sewing existing shapewear to work specifically for each look that I was going for," Kardashian previously told Shape. "I knew I wasn't alone in looking for the perfect shapewear and turned my passion into something real that would work for every body type."
While it was originally founded as a shapewear company, SKIMS has since branched out into comfy undies and bras (see: the "Cotton Collection") and, most recently, loungewear — as evidenced by the cozy knits you've likely been seeing all over the 'gram. After all, SKIMS' celebrity fanbase extends beyond Kardashian and her sisters. Stars such as Chrissy Teigen and Jessica Alba have shared their love for the brand's loungewear on social media while Ciara, Zoey Deutch, and Rebel Wilson have all worn the company's shapewear on the red carpet. (Related: These Celebs Are Totally Obsessed with Spanx Workout Clothes)
And now you can find out what the hype is all about for yourself — without breaking the bank. Whether you're more interested in SKIMS shapewear or comfy basics, you can currently score some popular picks at half-off. In the way of loungewear, you can pick up the SKIMS Velour Hoodie (Buy It,
$70 $40, skims.com) and Velour Wide Leg Pant (Buy It, $72 $36, skims.com) for a full look. The tracksuit, which Kardashian and Paris Hilton modeled in a campaign that hearkened back to their early '00s, features soft fleece and a leg-lengthening silhouette.
More in the market for shapewear? Go with Solution Short #1 (Buy It,
$42 $21, skims.com) or Solution Short #2 (Buy It, $42 $21, skims.com), one-sided shapewear bottoms for dresses with a slit. (#1 leaves your left leg exposed while #2 leaves your right leg exposed.) These genius creations feature a silicone waistband to prevent them from rolling down and are available in nine different colors. (Related: Kim Kardashian Says Her 2019 Meta Gala Dress Was Basically Torture)
Whatever you're eyeing, you'll probably want to make a move sooner rather than later. Judging by the company's history of waitlists and long-awaited restocks, SKIMS' Memorial Day Weekend sale is probably going to be as popular as the founder herself.